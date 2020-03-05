Headphones and Netflix: Gonzaga basketball players, staff share their must-have travel items ahead of postseason stretch

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will go wheels up Friday as they head to Las Vegas for the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Being tucked up in the Pacific Northwest, GU finds itself on a private plane more often – at least for longer stretches of time – than other teams might. That means more time to kill while being 30,000-plus feet in the air, time that can’t all be used on watching and rewatching game film.

Players and staff were asked what item they must have while traveling along with a follow-up question.

Most players said their headphones and/or their phone. Without those essentials, the flights would suffocate them.

A few others were more or less unique.

Senior Killian Tillie

My Nintendo Switch.

What are you playing?

Mario Kart … I am the best on the team … Nobody is good enough for me when I play as Toad. He is too fast.

Sophomore Will Graves

Headphones and not Airpods. You need Beats because you can’t hear anything with the Airpods. But still wireless … wired is outdated.

What are you using them for?

Netflix or music. Just finished “You” on Netflix, still pretty freaked out about it. But always “The Office,” just a classic.

Sports Information Director Barrett Henderson

My iPad for movies … I probably should have said laptop for my work.

What are you watching?

Comedies are my go-to. I’m a big Vince Vaughn guy.

Sophomore Matthew Lang

Probably some Airpods – listen to some music, watch movies.

What are you watching/listening to?

Hip-hop and rap mainly, whatever new album is out. I went to see “Knives Out,” which was pretty good.

Sophomore Joel Ayayi

I would say headphones. Headphones are critical for music, movies and just being in your own world a little bit. I have some wireless Beats.

What kind of music?

I like listening to a lot of French and American rap. I don’t have a specific artist. I just listen to the music everyone listens to.

Sophomore Filip Petrusev

Phone.

What do you use it for?

Listen to music or watch some Netflix. Usually, I watch new shows that come out, now it is “You.” On the way back, I will watch the film from the game we just played.

Freshman Drew Timme

Got to have my Airpods and iPad.

What are you watching?

I got Disney+. I am watching “The Mandalorian,” all the “Iron Mans,” yep, that’s a must. “Bug’s Life,” I love that movie.

Junior Corey Kispert

I have to have shows downloaded on Netflix. I am a big TV show, movie guy. I am about halfway through “Narcos” right now.

Favorite all-time Netflix show?

“Breaking Bad,” it is my all-time No. 1.

Senior Admon Gilder

Headphones, I have to listen to my music on the plane.

What are you listening to?

Easy, it would be my cousin (Yella Beezy). He is hip-hop, rap. If you ever get a chance … he’s really blowing up in the industry. At the end of the day, he’s all I listen to. That’s what gets me hyped.

Senior Ryan Woolridge

Space for the knee.

Is there a preferred seat then?

It varies because we have different planes, so it varies on the plane we’re in. Exit row or front seat so I can get some space.

Freshman Pavel Zakharov

I’d say book. If it is an interesting book, I’d like to read it. I’m serious, I always have a book. I read a book in the planes, always. (Lang, while laughing, said he has never seen his roommate with a book.)

What are you reading?

“Lord of the Flies.”

Radio broadcaster Tom Hudson

I need a book. I like to have a book on the way home, work on the way down. And then my Rolos.

What are you reading?

I just finished reading a book on presidential leadership. I just started a book – I am kind of a history buff – I just started a book by Brian Kilmeade. I am a Texas guy. It is about the Alamo and Sam Houston. I have a bunch of new history books from Christmas and I have been diving in.

Former Zag Adam Morrison

iPad for Netflix.

What are you watching right now?

I just finished “Narcos.” The anti-establishment … I kind of think during those time a narco-democracy makes sense for some of those countries to get them out of the gutter economically.

Graduate assistant Gary Bell Jr.

Headphones to listen to music, shows, everything. You need them. I have Raycon Globals.

What are you watching?

I watched the Aaron Hernandez documentary. Getting an insight on his life outside of football and how crazy it was. … My favorite show right now is “You.”

Director of basketball operations Jorge Sanz

I’d say my laptop.

Film, opponents, make sure I get to emails on the plane or the destination. Get organized (for the team).

What if you didn’t have your laptop?

I don’t want to think about that. I probably would have my phone with everything in the cloud, but still.

Redshirt freshman Omar Ballo

My Airpods and my phone.

What for?

Listening to music. Actually, my Airpods are like my baby.

Freshman Martynas Arlauskas

Probably Airpods.

What are you listening to?

Definitely music, Eminem mostly, the new album … I have been listening to him since I was a child. I like (rapper) NF, that is probably it right now.