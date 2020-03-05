Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie one of five finalists for Karl Malone Power Forward Award

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie cuts down the net after Saturday’s win over Saint Mary’s. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga senior Killian Tillie is one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Tillie averaged 15.1 points in WCC play and 13.6 points overall. The 6-foot-10 forward is five points from reaching 1,000 career points. He’s made 44.8% of his career 3-point attempts.

The other finalists are BYU’s Yoeli Childs, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.

Tillie and Childs were named first-team All-WCC earlier this week.

Fan voting for the Malone Award begins Friday at hoophallawards.com. The winner will be determined by a combination of fan voting and the Hall of Fame selection committee.

