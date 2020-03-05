SWX Home
Coronavirus prompts Spokane Audubon to cancel meeting

Wednesday’s Spokane Audubon Society’s meeting, about Saltese Flats restoration work, has been canceled. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Wednesday’s Spokane Audubon Society’s meeting has been canceled.

The meeting was originally going to be held at the Riverview Retirement Community. However, following the spread of the coronavirus in Washington, Riverview has canceled all public events, said Audubon spokeswoman Madonna Luers.

Spokane Audubon considered moving the meeting to a different location. But because of the importance of the topic, Luers said organizers decided to reschedule.

Nicki Feiten, a water resource scientist for Spokane County Environmental Services, was going to present information about the history of the Saltese Flats area (located about 15 miles east of Spokane), and the current project she manages to restore native vegetation and wildlife habitat and develop a natural area for public enjoyment.

More information about Spokane Audubon can be found at audubonspokane.org.

