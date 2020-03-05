College baseball: Justin Van De Brake powers WSU past Niagara

From staff reports

Justin Van De Brake had a grand slam and seven RBIs, and Washington State rode a 12-run first inning to a 16-7 win Thursday over Niagara at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Kyle Manzardo added three RBIs, including a two-run double during the Cougars’ first-inning eruption.

WSU (6-6) chased Tommy Bednarski (0-2) after the Eagles starter recorded just two outs.

Alexandre Jones then entered and walked Collin Montez to load the bases for Van De Brake to clear them, making it 12-0.

Bednarski was charged with 10 runs, though only three were earned due to two Niagara errors in the frame.

Tanner West (1-1) worked five innings and yielded three runs to pick up his first win of the season.

Brady Hill added three runs from the leadoff spot for WSU on a 4-for-6 effort.

The Cougars and Eagles resume their four-game series on Friday.