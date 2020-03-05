Class AA Divisional Tournament Scores
Thu., March 5, 2020
CLASS AA DIVISIONAL TOURNAMENT SCORES
Western AA (Missoula):
BOYS FIRST ROUND:
Hellgate Knights 70 Big Sky Eagles 41
Glacier Wolfpack 42 Helena High Bengals 35
Sentinel Spartans 65 Butte Bulldogs 48
Capital Bruins 74 Flathead Braves 40
GIRLS FIRST ROUND:
Capital Bruins 46 Big Sky Eagles 20
Glacier Wolfpack 52 Helena High Bengals 49
Sentinel Spartans vs Butte Bulldogs 6:30
Hellgate Knights vs Flathead 8:00
EASTERN AA SCORES (Billings):
BOYS FIRST ROUND:
Bozeman Hawks 65 Senior Broncs 56
Billings Skyview 59 Belgrade 32
Great Falls CMR vs. Great Falls High 6:30
GIRLS FIRST ROUND:
Billings Senior 28 Great Falls High 20
Belgrade vs. Great Falls CMR 5:00
Bozeman vs. Billings Skyview 8:00
