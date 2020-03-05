SWX Home
With class A, B and C divisional tournaments already wrapped up, the class AA divisional tournament got underway in Missoula and Billings Thursday morning. Click here to find out all of the scores from day one of the tournament and the schedule for Friday's games. (Keith Demolder / SWX)
CLASS AA DIVISIONAL TOURNAMENT SCORES

Western AA (Missoula):

BOYS FIRST ROUND:

Hellgate Knights 70 Big Sky Eagles 41

Glacier Wolfpack 42 Helena High Bengals 35

Sentinel Spartans 65 Butte Bulldogs 48

Capital Bruins 74 Flathead Braves 40

GIRLS FIRST ROUND:

Capital Bruins 46 Big Sky Eagles 20

Glacier Wolfpack 52 Helena High Bengals 49

Sentinel Spartans vs Butte Bulldogs 6:30

Hellgate Knights vs Flathead 8:00

EASTERN AA SCORES (Billings):

BOYS FIRST ROUND:

Bozeman Hawks 65 Senior Broncs 56

Billings Skyview 59 Belgrade 32

Great Falls CMR vs. Great Falls High 6:30

GIRLS FIRST ROUND:

Billings Senior 28 Great Falls High 20

Belgrade vs. Great Falls CMR 5:00

Bozeman vs. Billings Skyview 8:00

