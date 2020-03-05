SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Friday, March 6

UPDATED: Thu., March 5, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Baseball

College: Nonconference: CSUN at Gonzaga, 3 p.m.; Niagara at Washington State, 3:05.

Basketball

College men: NCAA Division III Tournament: Whitworth vs. LeTourneau (Texas) in Richardson, Texas, 3 p.m.

Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Weber State, Idaho at Idaho State, both 6 p.m.

High school boys: Idaho 5A State at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa: Lake City vs. Rigby, 2 p.m.; Post Falls vs. Rocky Mountain, 5:15. State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Central Valley vs. Union, 7:15 p.m. Idaho 4A State at Borah HS: Moscow vs. Kuna, 7 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Meridian HS: Kellogg vs. Homedale, 2 p.m. State 2A at Yakima SunDome: Clarkston vs. Lindbergh, 9 p.m. Idaho 2A State at Capital HS: St. Maries vs. West Side, 5:15 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Liberty vs. Lake Roosevelt, 12:15 p.m.; St. George’s vs. Brewster, 9 p.m. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 9 a.m.; Riverside Christian vs. Oakesdale, 10:30; Naselle vs. Odessa, 3:45 p.m. Idaho 1A Division II State at Caldwell HS: Lakeside vs. Dietrich, 7 p.m.

High school girls: State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Central Valley vs. Union, 5:30 p.m. State 3A at Tacoma Dome: Mt. Spokane vs. Seattle Prep, 12:15 p.m. State 2A at Yakima SunDome: Tumwater vs. West Valley, 5:30 p.m. State 1A at Yakima SunDome: Freeman vs. Lynden Christian, 9 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Northwest Christian vs. Liberty, 3:45 p.m. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Neah Bay vs. Curlew, 12:15 p.m.; Wellpinit vs. Yakama Nation Tribal, 2; Oakesdale vs. Pomeroy, 7:15; Inchelium vs. Mt. Vernon Christian, 9.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Big Sky: Weber State at Idaho, 5 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, 1:30 p.m. Big Sky: Weber State at Idaho, noon; Southern Utah at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Track and field

College: Whitworth at Ed Boitano Invitational in Tacoma, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

College: NJCAA Nationals in Council Bluffs, Iowa, 7:30 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.

Wordcount: 343
Tags: sports, todays menu

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.