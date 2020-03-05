Area Sports Menu for Friday, March 6

Baseball

College: Nonconference: CSUN at Gonzaga, 3 p.m.; Niagara at Washington State, 3:05.

Basketball

College men: NCAA Division III Tournament: Whitworth vs. LeTourneau (Texas) in Richardson, Texas, 3 p.m.

Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Weber State, Idaho at Idaho State, both 6 p.m.

High school boys: Idaho 5A State at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa: Lake City vs. Rigby, 2 p.m.; Post Falls vs. Rocky Mountain, 5:15. State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Central Valley vs. Union, 7:15 p.m. Idaho 4A State at Borah HS: Moscow vs. Kuna, 7 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Meridian HS: Kellogg vs. Homedale, 2 p.m. State 2A at Yakima SunDome: Clarkston vs. Lindbergh, 9 p.m. Idaho 2A State at Capital HS: St. Maries vs. West Side, 5:15 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Liberty vs. Lake Roosevelt, 12:15 p.m.; St. George’s vs. Brewster, 9 p.m. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 9 a.m.; Riverside Christian vs. Oakesdale, 10:30; Naselle vs. Odessa, 3:45 p.m. Idaho 1A Division II State at Caldwell HS: Lakeside vs. Dietrich, 7 p.m.

High school girls: State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Central Valley vs. Union, 5:30 p.m. State 3A at Tacoma Dome: Mt. Spokane vs. Seattle Prep, 12:15 p.m. State 2A at Yakima SunDome: Tumwater vs. West Valley, 5:30 p.m. State 1A at Yakima SunDome: Freeman vs. Lynden Christian, 9 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Northwest Christian vs. Liberty, 3:45 p.m. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Neah Bay vs. Curlew, 12:15 p.m.; Wellpinit vs. Yakama Nation Tribal, 2; Oakesdale vs. Pomeroy, 7:15; Inchelium vs. Mt. Vernon Christian, 9.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Big Sky: Weber State at Idaho, 5 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, 1:30 p.m. Big Sky: Weber State at Idaho, noon; Southern Utah at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Track and field

College: Whitworth at Ed Boitano Invitational in Tacoma, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

College: NJCAA Nationals in Council Bluffs, Iowa, 7:30 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.