Area river advocates to be honored Friday at Winter Waters event

The brown, turgid waters of Hangman Creek meets the Spokane River on April 2, 2019. ELI FRANCOVICH/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508
Several Spokane-area river advocates and professionals will be honored for their advocacy work Friday at the annual Winter Waters event.

The 2020 River Flow Champions are Thomas O’Keefe with American Whitewater, Jon Wilmot from Flow Adventures, Peter Grubb from Row Adventures and Sean Visintainer from the Silver Bow Fly Shop.

The evening is a fundraiser for the Upper Columbia River Group-Sierra Club and the Center for Environmental Law & Policy.

The Sierra Club will also launch a statewide campaign aimed at getting the public involved in cleaning up the Spokane River and protecting river flow levels.

The event will be held Friday at the Patsy Clark Mansion (2208 W. Second Ave.) from 6 until 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 for one person, $70 for two and can be purchased online at winterwaters2020.bpt.me/ or at the door, although organizers ask attendees to RSVP in advance.

