Women’s basketball: Lizzy Klinker leads Idaho to big win over Weber State

From staff reports

Lizzy Klinker totaled 18 points, and Idaho rolled past Weber State 91-57 Wednesday in Ogden, Utah.

Janie King added a season-high 17 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting for the Vandals (19-9, 14-5 Big Sky), who clinched the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with their fourth straight win.

Beyonce Bea had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Idaho, and Gina Marxen scored 13.

Daryn Hickok led the Wildcats (3-25, 1-18) with 11 points.

Idaho visits Idaho State Saturday in its final regular season game.

Idaho State 77, Eastern Washington 49: Montana Oltrogge tallied 19 points, tying a career high, and the Bengals (17-11, 13-6) defeated the Eagles (4-24, 3-16) in Pocatello.

Dora Goles added 18 points for Idaho State, which posted its fifth straight win.

ISU closed the second half on a 15-2 run, capped by a 3 from Oltrogge, to take a 38-20 lead into halftime.

Bella Cravens notched 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and added nine rebounds to lead Eastern.

EWU will close the regular season Saturday at Weber State.