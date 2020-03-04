State 2A, 1A girls: West Valley, Freeman girls advance to quarterfinals

From staff reports

YAKIMA – Nevaeh Sherwood scored 13 points, Alyssa Amann and Aliyah Henry added 12 apiece and No. 8 West Valley (18-5) eliminated No. 9 Black Hills 67-36 in a State 2A first-round game at Yakima SunDome on Wednesday.

The Eagles (18-5) led 17-5 after the first quarter.

West Valley advanced to a quarterfinal against W.F. West on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Megan River led the Wolves (19-5) with 20 points.

Port Angeles 68, Clarkston 54: Emilia Long and Eve Burke scored 18 points apiece and the No. 6 Roughriders (19-5) eliminated the No. 11 Bantams (19-6) in a State 2A first-round game at Yakima SunDome.

Port Angeles pulled away with a 24-13 run in the fourth quarter.

Great Northern League MVP Ashlyn Wallace it four 3-pointers and led Clarkston with 22 points. Jalena Henry added 10 points for the Bantams.

1A

Freeman 49, Elma 25: Anna Chisholm scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the fourth-seeded Scotties (20-3) eliminate the No. 12 seed Eagles (17-6).

Ellis Crowley added 12 points for Freeman, which advances to face third-seed Warden in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.