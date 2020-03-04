Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Manhattan’s Kyle Hotvedt

By Aunica Koch SWX

In the fall, Kyle Hotvedt is on the gridiron catching interceptions and touchdowns for Manhattan. This time of year, it’s nothing but net for the senior. Also fluent in track and field, Hotvedt just wants to be out competing year-round.

“It’s just coming together and playing with my friends. It’s just something special, there’s nothing like it,” said Senior Kyle Hotvedt. “Having the community come out too, that’s also a really good feeling and throughout these four year I’ve competed in 12 sports seasons and it’s just been amazing.”

As the Tigers head to Billings for divisonal basketball this week, Hotvedt is the sole senior on the roster. Despite that, his leadership skills have undoubtedly bled into the rest of the team.

“It’s kind of hard but it’s kind of good at the same time,” said Hotvedt. “A lot of these kids they’re just willing to work so it’s nice being that person that they can come to.”

“He’s like the glue that holds the team together,” added junior teammate Caden Holgate. “He’s like a bigger brother to all of us honestly being the only senior. He’s just a great leader.”

Aside from whatever sport Hotvedt is tackling at the time, he has a little fan that watches his every move - both on and off the court.

“Manhattan does a cool thing called the Tiger Buddies program. It’s a mentor program that pairs you with elementary students so you can bond with them and kind of act as a role model.”

Since meeting his now biggest fan, Greyson, Hotvedt has come to realize why he ever wanted to participate in the first place.

“Honestly it’s just the laughs. Love to see kids smile and run around. It gets me laughing too,” said a smiling Hotvedt. “They definitely have a lot of energy and I have a lot of energy as well so it’s fun to partake in that and share that with them.”

On top of the daily giggles, the other reason he loves being a Tiger Buddy simply comes back to the community.

“Help is everything. I know everyone else likes to get help so if you can be that person that helps others then you get looked at as that kid you can come to and honestly that’s one of the best feelings I think,” said Hotvedt. “Just having people reach out to you and just being a leader in a sense is really cool.”

Though he’s sad to be leaving at the end of the year, Hotvedt has a place on the UM Western football team that he can’t pass up.