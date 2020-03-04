Chiefs rout Eastern Conference-leading Edmonton 6-2

From staff reports

EDMONTON, Alberta – Not even the Eastern Conference’s top team could slow down the red-hot Chiefs.

Jack Finley had a pair of goals, and Adam Beckman had an assist to reach 100 points as the Spokane Chiefs routed the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-2 Wednesday for their seventh straight Western Hockey League victory.

The Chiefs (38-18-4-1, 81 points) faced an early deficit after Oil Kings defenseman Wyatt McLeod tallied late in the first period, but Spokane turned the game around with a second-period flurry, putting in four goals in just over five minutes.

Luke Toporowski began the onslaught by scoring at the 4:03 mark, his 27th goal of the season. Owen MacNeil, Leif Mattson and Jack Finley all quickly followed Toporowski onto the score sheet, with Beckman setting up Finley’s goal at 9:34 to put the WHL’s points leader at the century mark.

Spokane outshot Edmonton 15-6 during the period.

The Oil Kings (41-11-6-4, 92) drew within two when Vladimir Alistrov netted at 8:21 in the third, but Finley answered with his second of the night and 19th of the season to restore the three-goal cushion.

Noah King added Spokane’s sixth during a 5-on-3 power play with 27 seconds remaining.

Lukas Parik made 25 saves for the Chiefs, who have now won 13 of their last 14.

Spokane dealt Edmonton just its 11th regulation loss, fewest in the WHL, and its fifth regulation home loss.

The Chiefs are 4-0 against the Central Division and will look to continue their hot streak Friday at Red Deer.