SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Thursday, March 5

UPDATED: Wed., March 4, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Niagara at Washington State, 3:05 p.m.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State, 6 p.m.; Washington State at Arizona, 7:30. Big Sky: Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.; Weber State at Idaho, 6:30.

College women: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas: Washington vs. Utah, 2 p.m.; Washington State vs. Oregon State, 8:30. NWAC Tournament in Everett: North Idaho vs. Lower Columbia, noon.

High school: Idaho 5A State at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa: Timberline vs. Post Falls, 12:15 p.m.; Borah vs. Lake City, 7. State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Skyview vs. Central Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Idaho 4A State at Borah HS: Minico vs. Moscow, 5:15 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Meridian HS: Sugar-Salem vs. Kellogg, 5:15 p.m. State 2A at Yakima SunDome: Clarkston vs. Black Hills, 9 p.m. Idaho 2A State at Capital HS: New Plymouth vs. St. Maries, 2 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Liberty vs. Willapa Valley, 5:30 p.m; St. George’s vs. White Swan, 9. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Odessa, 10:30 a.m.; Oakesdale vs. Yakama Nation Tribal, 2 p.m. Idaho 1A Division II State at Caldwell HS: Garden Valley vs. Lakeside, 5:15 p.m.

High school girls: State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Issaquah vs. Central Valley, 12:15 p.m. State 3A at Tacoma Dome: Lake Washington vs. Mt. Spokane, 3:45 p.m. State 2A at Yakima SunDome: West Valley vs. W.F. West, 2 p.m. State 1A at Yakima SunDome: Freeman vs. Warden, 7:15 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Northwest Christian vs. Ilwaco, 9 a.m.; Liberty vs. Columbia (Burbank), 10:30. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Oakesdale vs. Neah Bay, 3:45 p.m.; Pomeroy vs. Curlew, 5:30; Inchelium vs. Wellpinit, 9.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.

Wordcount: 300
Tags: sports, todays menu

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.