State B girls capsules: Liberty looks to take final step toward title at Spokane Arena

From staff reports

2B: Spokane Arena

(1) Liberty

Record: 23-1, 12-0. NE 2B South champ, District 7 champ.

When: Thursday at 10:30 a.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: Maisie Burnham, sr. (23.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg); Aleena Cook, sr. (13.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg)

Outlook: Burham has signed to play at Eastern Washington next year, Cook at Westmont (California) College. The Lancers finished second at state last year.

Quote: “They’re excited to prove last year wasn’t a fluke.” coach Chris Colvin

(9) St. George’s

Record: 21-5, 9-1. NE 2B North first, District 7 third.

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. vs. (8) Tri-Cities Prep in loser-out.

Key players: Lydia Bergquist, sr. (11.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg); Cambrie Rickard, jr. (10.5 ppg, 4.5 apg)

Outlook: The Dragons are making their fifth consecutive appearance at state.

Quote: “Our league prepares us well for this time of year. If we stay the course and play our game, we will be fine.” coach Cliff Berdar

(12) Colfax

Record: 17-8, 7-5. NE 2B South fourth, District 7 second.

When: Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. vs. (4) Toledo in loser-out.

Key players: Asher Cai, so. (12.9 ppg); Kierstyn York, jr. (10.2 ppg); Skylre Sakamoto-Howell, sr. (6.2 ppg)

Outlook: In the last 18 years, Colfax has been to 16 state tournaments and won eight state titles.

Quote: “Led by a core of young players, this year’s team is hoping to make a deep run.” coach Corey Baerlocher

(14) Northwest Christian

Record: 18-10, 5-5. NE 2B North fourth, District 7 fourth.

When: Wednesday at 9 a.m. vs. (6) Adna in loser-out.

Key players: Natalie Smith, sr. (5.0 steals per game, 5.0 rpg); Ellie Sander, jr. (13.9 ppg, 5 rpg); Avery Bowman, jr. (47.7 FG%)

Outlook: Seven Crusaders have scored in double digits and average more than 4 points per game. They are making their first state appearance since 2015.

Quote: “We really started to buckle down our defense, and we realized that that was our identity.” coach Geoff Tibbetts

1B: Spokane Arena

(2) Inchelium

Record: 22-2, 14-1. NE 1B champ, District 7 champ.

When: Thursday at 9 p.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: Rylee Desautel, sr., Mia Pakootas, sr., Chenoa Erickson, jr.

Outlook: The Hornets defeated Curlew 30-28 at regionals. Desautel and 6-foot-2 post Pakootas were all-league selections..

Quote: “There is potential for five or six teams to win it. It’s just how you play when you get there.” Coach Ted Torzenski

(3) Oakesdale

Record: 16-7, 8-2. SE 1B second, District 9 second.

When: Wednesday at 3:35 p.m. vs. (11) Lummi Nation in loser-out.

Key players: Lizzy Perry, sr., LouEllen Reed, jr., Jessie Reed, fr., Julie Baljo, sr., Lauryn Rawls, sr.

Outlook: The Nighthawks lost to Yakama Tribal 51-33 at regionals. Oakesdale is returning to state for the first time since 2017, when it placed fourth. Perry, LouEllen Reed and Jessie Reed each garnered all-league recognition.

Quote: “We put a real mix of kids on the floor with two freshmen and two sophomores playing major roles alongside our four seniors and one junior.” Coach Heidi Perry

(7) Curlew

Record: 19-7, 12-3. NE 1B fourth, District 7 third.

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. vs. (15) Naselle in loser-out.

Key players: Korin Baker, sr., Emma Baker, 8th, Hannah McIrvin, sr., Olivia Kjolseth, jr., Clair LaDue, sr.

Outlook: Korin Baker is a team captain and plays multiple positions for the Cougars. Curlew has won seven of its last nine games.

Quote: “This is a team full of seniors, so it will be an emotional tournament for me and for some of them as well. I’ve been coaching them three years as the head coach and one year as a volunteer. My relationship with this group of kids has been awesome.” Coach Brittany Swank

(8) Wellpinit

Record: 15-6, 10-2. NE 1B, District 7 second.

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. vs. (9) Clallam Bay in loser-out.

Key players: Ashlynn Hill, jr., Jada Orr, sr., Ashawna Anderson, fr.