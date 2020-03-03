SWX Home
State B boys capsules: Liberty, Saint George’s take top seeds into 2B tourney

From staff reports

2B: Spokane Arena

(1) Liberty

Record: 24-0, 12-0. NE 2B South champ, District 7 champ.

When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: Tayshawn Colvin, so. (18.1 ppg), Jacob Holling, sr. (16.5 ppg), Van Ricker, jr. (11.4 ppg).

Outlook: Van Ricker scored 28 points and the Lancers beat No. 8 White Swan 66-51 in regional. This is the Lancers’ fifth state appearance in the last six years.

Quote: “I just simply tell the kids that if you can out-rebound and shoot free throws, that’ll take you a long way.” coach Mike Thacker

(2) St. George’s

Record: 20-4, 10-0, NE 2B North Champ, District 7 second.

When: Thursday at 9 p.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: Dan Rigsby, sr. (16.5 ppg, 8.4 apg); Nick Watkins, jr. (20 ppg, 8.1 rpg).

Outlook: Rigsby scored 21 points to pass the career 1,000-point mark and the Dragons beat No. 7 Onalaska in regional. The Dragons lost in the 2B championship game each of the last two seasons.

Quote: “To have a chance to be there on Saturday, we will need to continue to rebound and defend well.” coach Ryan Peplinski

(9) Colfax

Record: 19-7, 8-4. NE 2B South third, District 7 third.

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. vs (8) White Swan in loser-out.

Key players: John Lustig, so. (26 ppg), Hunter Claassen, sr. (11 ppg); Blake Holman, sr. (8 ppg).

Outlook: Lustig scored 21 points to lead Bulldogs over No. 9 Oroville in regional. Colfax won a state title in 2012; this is its third trip to the state tournament since.

Quote: “We have a gritty group who have great team chemistry.” coach Reece Jenkin

(12) Kettle Falls

Record: 17-9, 7-3. NE 2B North second, District 7 fourth.

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. vs. (4) Brewster.

Key players: Matthew Thompson, sr. (18.5 ppg); Cade McKern, sr. (13 ppg).

Outlook: Thompson scored 12 points to lead KF over No. 13 Darrington 47-35 in regional, delivering Bulldogs’ first appearance at state in 17 years.

Quote: “We have seven senior contributors on our roster.” coach Cameron Stewart

1B: Spokane Arena

(1) Odessa

Record: 24-0, 14-0. NE 1B champ, District 7 champ.

When: Thursday at 10:30 a.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD

Key players: Ryan Moffet, sr. (31.8 ppg), Marcus King, sr. (10 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Camden Weber, sr. (9 ppg), Jett Nelson, sr. (9 ppg).

Outlook: The Tigers defeated Oakesdale 65-32 at regionals. Moffet is the state’s all-time leading scorer. Senior-led group with four players who have played at state all four years.

(8) Oakesdale

Record: 18-5, 10-2. SE 1B second, District 9 champ.

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. vs. (9) Taholah in loser-out.

Key players: Matt Hockett, sr. (13.7 ppg, 8 rpg), Kit Hockett, jr. (12.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Simon Anderson, jr. (8.8 ppg), Tyler Bober, jr. (8.3 ppg).

Outlook: The Nighthawks placed sixth at state in 2019. Matt and Kit Hockett are brothers. Roster includes 10 high school players and two eighth-graders.

Quote: “Three of our four losses are to other state tournament participants: Colfax, Odessa and Garfield-Palouse.” Coach Carl Crider

(10) Almira/Coulee-Hartline

Record: 16-8, 12-2. NE 1B second, District 7 third.

When: Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. vs. (7) Rainier Christian in loser-out.

Key players: Reece Isaak, so., Brayton Schafer, sr., Grady Murray, so., Chase Gerard, sr.

Outlook: ACH defeated Sunnyside Christian 55-51 at regionals. Placed fifth at state in 2019. The Warriors have scoring punch in the frontcourt with Isaak and Schafer, who stand 6-3 and 6-2, respectively, and Murray and Gerard are capable scorers, too.

(11) Garfield-Palouse

Record: 17-7, 11-1. SE 1B champ. District 9 second.

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. vs. (6) Muckleshoot Tribal in loser-out.

Key players: Blake Jones, sr. (15 ppg, 8 rpg), Austin Jones, jr. (10 ppg, 4 apg).

Outlook: The Vikings defeated Chief Kitsap 79-51 at regionals. Did not place at state in 2019.

(13) Selkirk

Record: 16-8, 12-3. NE 1B fourth, District 7 second.

When: Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. vs. (4) Riverside Christian in loser-out.

Key players: Justin Krabbenhoft, sr. (8.1 rpg), Jay Link, sr., Ryan Zimmerman, sr.

Outlook: Selkirk defeated Tacoma Baptist 64-46 at regionals. Six players have been team-high scorers for the Rangers.

Quote: “We have three players (Krabbenhoft, Link, Zimmerman) scoring between 10 to 15 points per game. … All three were all-league selections.” Coach Kelly Cain.

