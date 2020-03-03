State 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A girls capsules: Mt. Spokane leads charge in Tacoma

From staff reports

4A: Tacoma Dome

(3) Central Valley

Record: 20-3, 12-2. GSL 4A champ, District 8 champ.

When: Thursday at 12:15 p.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: G Peyton Howard (12.6), F MJ Bruno (11.8), F Michael Pitts (7.6 ppg), F Chloe Williams (8.2 ppg).

Outlook: Bears beat (6) Glacier Peak 67-49 in regional, with four in double figures, in rematch of last year’s state fourth-place game. CV plays ferocious defense and is long and deep, but misses senior shooting guard Anika Chalich, out since late January with knee injury.

Quote: “Moving forward, there’s no bad team, so (regionals) just kind of gives you that little taste of that competitive action heading over to state,” GSL coach of the year Felice Orrell said.

3A: Tacoma Dome

(4) Mt. Spokane

Record: 19-3, 12-0. GSL 3A champ, District 8 champ.

When: Thursday at 3:45 p.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: F Jayda Noble (10.4 ppg), G Emma Main (13.9 ppg), P Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer.

Outlook: Wildcats beat (5) Shorecrest 78-49 in regional as Noble, headed to UW, scored 22 points and the Wildcats ran off 21 straight points in second quarter. Mt. Spokane ran the table in GSL and looks to return to state title game after last year’s two-point loss.

Quote: “(Noble) did everything she could to will us to that and just fell short,” Pratt said of last year’s title game. “So you can imagine how much we’re going to rely on her, and how much she’s gonna feel like, ‘Let’s get back there and and win this thing.’”

2A: Yakima SunDome

(8) West Valley

Record: 18-5, 10-2. GNL champ, District 7 second.

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. vs. (9) Black Hills in loser-out.

Key players: G Hailey Marlow (15.4 ppg), F Nevaeh Sherwood (10.8 ppg), F Alyssa Amann, F Jillian Taylor.

Outlook: Eagles lost to (1) Lynden 48-36 in regional. Eagles played well, but a rough third quarter cost them. WV took season series from Clarkston 2-1, winning the last two meetings. Amann will draw assignments against best offensive players.

Quote: “It’s our first time in Yakima in a long time,” coach Rick Jones said. “We’ll be working on making the players mentally strong in this very exciting environment.”

(11) Clarkston

Record: 19-6, 7-5. GNL third, District 8 champ.

When: Today at 9 a.m. vs. (6) Port Angeles in loser-out.

Key players: G Ashlyn Wallace, G Mickala Jackson, G AJ Sobotta.

Outlook: Bantams beat (14) Franklin Pierce 56-31 in regional. Clarkston had up-and-down year, with five league losses, including last two games of regular season. Bantams found their stride, winning five straight through district, crossover and regionals.

1A: Yakima SunDome

(4) Freeman

Record: 20-3, 12-0. NEA champ, District 7 champ.

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. vs. (12) Elma in loser-out.

Key players: Sorrel Aldendorf, Anna Chisholm, Jordyn Goldsmith, Sydney McLean.

Outlook: Scotties fell to (5) La Salle 55-32 in regional.