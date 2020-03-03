State 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A boys capsules: Central Valley ready for run at title

From staff reports

4A: Tacoma Dome

(4) Central Valley

Record: 22-2, 13-1. GSL 4A champ, District 8 champ.

When: Thursday at 3:45 p.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: G Jayce Simmons, senior (14 ppg), G Noah Sanders, sr. (12.5 ppg), P Gavin Gilstrap, junior (11.2 ppg).

Outlook: Bears beat No. 5 Federal Way 76-72 in regional. Simmons and Gilstrap were first-team all-league selections, Sanders second team. Backups Carsen Raab and Dylan Darling play significant minutes. Will play winner of (6) West Valley (Yakima) vs. (11) Skyview.

Quote: “GSL has prepared us well for what we will see,” coach Mike Laws said. “It’s just a matter of keeping focused on the now, not to be content on getting to state and continuing to believe in ourselves and each other.”

(8) Gonzaga Prep

Record: 18-7, 12-2. GSL 4A second, District 8 second.

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. vs. (9) Sumner in loser-out.

Key players: G Liam Lloyd, sr. (21.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg), G Hodges Flemming, jr. (14.2 ppg), P Will Reeves, sr. (9.5 ppg).

Outlook: The defending 4A champs lost to No. 1 Union 66-64 in regional. Bullpups lost three of first four games but had a solid appearance at holiday tournament in D.C. and only lost twice – to CV – during league play. First-round opponent Sumner (19-6) placed third in South Puget Sound League.

Quote: “I think sure, we’ve gotten better,” Lloyd said. “We’ve grown as a group, as a team and I think we came in a bit more motivated. We want to make a statement in the tournament and going to the Dome.”

3A: Tacoma Dome

(8) Mt. Spokane

Record: 19-5, 10-2. GSL 3A champ, District 8 second.

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. vs. (9) Seattle Prep in loser-out.

Key players: F Tyson Degenhart, jr. (24.5 ppg), G JoJo Anderson, jr. (11.3 ppg, 4.0 apg), F Kilo Simpson, jr. (8.1 ppg).

Outlook: The Wildcats, second at state last year, fell to (1) Eastside Catholic 76-70 in overtime in regional, despite 35 points from Degenhart. Degenhart has shown more from outside as the season progressed – he went season-high 4 of 5 from 3 in regional. Mt. Spokane trounced Kennewick 88-41 in the District 8 second-place game.

Quote: “It should be a good first-round matchup with our fast tempo against their patience,” coach David Wagenblast said. “If we play with the same passion and purpose on the defensive end, we have shown we can play with anyone.”

2A: Yakima SunDome

(7) Clarkston

Record: 18-5, 11-1. GNL champ, District 7 champ.

When: Thursday at 9 p.m., quarterfinal vs. TBD.

Key players: G Tru Allen, sr. (20.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.7 apg), G Trey Dreadfulwater (11.6 ppg, 43% 3-pt).

Outlook: Allen scored 27 points and Bantams upended (2) Toppenish 53-49 in regional. It came at a cost, though, as second-leading scorer Gus Hagestad went down with season-ending knee injury. Nine seniors with state experience. Holding teams to 47.2 ppg.

Quote: “With Gus out, we’ll need to make up for those deficits on both ends of the floor,” coach Justin Jones said. “Our defense has been our identity this year and we’ll continue to rely on that to compete with the best.”