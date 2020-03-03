On the air
Tue., March 3, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets … ESPN
5 p.m.: San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers … MLB
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Providence … FS1
4 p.m.: St. John’s at Butler … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at (17) Auburn … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Florida at Georgia … ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: (14) Villanova at (8) Seton Hall … FS1
6 p.m.: (3) Dayton at Rhode Island … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: (7) Florida State at Notre Dame … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma State … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech … Root
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: ACC Tourney, North Carolina vs. Wake Forest … Root
12:30 p.m.: ACC Tourney, Notre Dame vs. Pitt … Root
3:30 p.m.: ACC Tourney, Miami vs. Clemson … Root
8 p.m.: Mountain West Championship … CBS Sports
Basketball, high school
9 a.m.: State B coverage … SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee … ESPN
6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Dallas … ESPN
Cycling
10 a.m.: Tour of Saudi Arabia … NBC Sports
Golf
11:30 p.m.: European PGA Tour, The Commercial Bank Qatar Master … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington … NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Colorado … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Skiing
10 p.m.: FIS Cross Country World Cup … NBC Sports
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt … ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school boys
2 p.m.: State 3A: Mt. Spokane vs. Seattle Prep … 700-AM
9 p.m.: State 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Sumner … 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Edmonton … 103.5-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
