On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets … ESPN

5 p.m.: San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers … MLB

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Providence … FS1

4 p.m.: St. John’s at Butler … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at (17) Auburn … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Florida at Georgia … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: (14) Villanova at (8) Seton Hall … FS1

6 p.m.: (3) Dayton at Rhode Island … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: (7) Florida State at Notre Dame … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma State … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech … Root

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: ACC Tourney, North Carolina vs. Wake Forest … Root

12:30 p.m.: ACC Tourney, Notre Dame vs. Pitt … Root

3:30 p.m.: ACC Tourney, Miami vs. Clemson … Root

8 p.m.: Mountain West Championship … CBS Sports

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: State B coverage … SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee … ESPN

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Dallas … ESPN

Cycling

10 a.m.: Tour of Saudi Arabia … NBC Sports

Golf

11:30 p.m.: European PGA Tour, The Commercial Bank Qatar Master … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington … NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Colorado … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Skiing

10 p.m.: FIS Cross Country World Cup … NBC Sports

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt … ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school boys

2 p.m.: State 3A: Mt. Spokane vs. Seattle Prep … 700-AM

9 p.m.: State 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Sumner … 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Edmonton … 103.5-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

