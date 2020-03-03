SWX Home
Juventus-Milan Cup semifinal postponed indefinitely

In this Feb. 26, 2020 photo, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala reacts after missing a chance to score during a round of sixteen, first leg, soccer match between Lyon and Juventus at the at the Lyon Olympic Stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (Laurent Cipriani / Associated Press)
Associated Press

MILAN – The Italian Cup semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan scheduled for Wednesday in Turin has been postponed indefinitely as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus outbreak in Italy.

Serie A made the announcement late Tuesday — less than 24 hours before the second-leg match was scheduled to kick off.

The first leg ended 1-1.

Ten Serie A matches throughout northern Italy have also been postponed over the past two weekends.

Nearly 80 people have died and more than 2,000 have been infected in Italy by the COVID-19 virus.

The other Cup semifinal between Napoli and Inter Milan in Naples on Thursday is still set to be played as scheduled. Napoli won the first leg 1-0.

