Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev named WCC player of year, joins Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie as first-team selections
UPDATED: Tue., March 3, 2020
Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev was named WCC player of the year, becoming the first sophomore to win the award since 1981.
Petrusev, Corey Kispert and Killian Tillie were selected to the 10-player All-WCC first team.
Petrusev was Gonzaga’s lone individual award winner. Fourth-place Pacific took home top defensive player (Jahlil Tripp) and coach of the year (Damon Stoudamire). BYU’s Jake Toolson was named top newcomer.
No Zags were on the five-player second team. Ryan Woolridge and Joel Ayayi were honorable mention and Drew Timme made the All-Freshman team.
The awards and all-conference teams are voted on by the WCC’s 10 coaches.
San Francisco’s Quinton Dailey earned player of the year honors in 1981 as a sophomore. He also won the award as a junior in 1982.
