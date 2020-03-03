SWX Home
Evergreen East members elect new president

Chris Conley watches the sun set during the summer of 2019 from the top of Tower Mountain. Conley is Evergreen East's new president. (Bill Kinzel / COURTESY)
Chris Conley watches the sun set during the summer of 2019 from the top of Tower Mountain. Conley is Evergreen East's new president. (Bill Kinzel / COURTESY)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Chris Conley is Evergreen East’s new president.

He takes the reins at a critical time for the mountain biking advocacy group. Beacon Hill, long threatened by development, may be purchased by the county, and state and regional trail projects are expanding their scope and ambition in response to growing interest.

Conley, who was elected Jan. 13, has lived in Spokane for two years. Prior to that, he was in Portland and has been in mountain bike advocacy for years. He’d visited Spokane numerous times, often riding at Beacon Hill.

He credits former Evergreen president Nate Hutchens for his work on securing public access on Beacon Hill. He hopes to build on that success and he’s particularly interested in collaborating with other recreation groups.

“I’m really passionate about working with the other user groups,” he said.

For a full Q-and-A with Conley visit evergreenmtb.org.

