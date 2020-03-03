Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, March 4

Basketball

College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho State, 6 p.m.

High school boys: State 4A at Tacoma Dome: Sumner vs. Gonzaga Prep, 9 p.m. State 3A at Tacoma Dome: Seattle Prep vs. Mt. Spokane, 2 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Kettle Falls vs. Brewster, 7:15 p.m.; Colfax vs. White Swan, 9. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Garfield-Palouse vs. Muckleshoot Tribal, 9 a.m.; Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Rainier Christian, 10:30; Selkirk vs. Riverside Christian, 12:15 p.m.; Taholah vs. Oakesdale, 2.

High school girls: State 2A at Yakima SunDome: Clarkston vs. Port Angeles, 9 a.m.; Black Hills vs. West Valley, 2 p.m. State 1A at Yakima SunDome: Elma vs. Freeman, 7:15 p.m. State 2B at Spokane Arena: Northwest Christian vs. Adna, 9 a.m.; Colfax vs. Toledo, 12:15 p.m.; St. George’s vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 2. State 1B at Spokane Arena: Lummi vs. Oakesdale, 3:45 p.m.; Naselle vs. Curlew, 5:30; Clallam Bay vs. Wellpinit, 9.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.