Top 25 roundup: MaCio Teague guides No. 4 Baylor past Texas Tech

Associated Press

MaCio Teague hit a 3-pointer after stepping back behind the line and just beating the shot clock with 1:13 left in overtime and No. 4 Baylor held on for a 71-68 win over Texas Tech on Monday night in Waco, Texas.

Teague’s shot put the Bears up 69-65, though Kyler Edwards then hit a 3 for Texas Tech. Short-handed Baylor (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) sealed the game with Jared Butler’s steal and his two free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Butler came away with the ball in the lane when Chris Clarke tried to make a pass inside over the Baylor guard, who was quickly fouled. Davide Moretti took a wild 3-pointer that wasn’t close for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8).

Devonte Bandoo had 18 points and Butler 17 for the Bears, who had lost two of their previous three games after a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak that had knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll. Teague had 14 points, and Freddie Gillespie had 10 rebounds.

Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar each had 13 points for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8), while Moretti had 11. Ramsey made 3-pointers on each of his first three shots early in the game, and had only four more points after that.

McCullar made a 3-pointer from the right corner to put Tech up 60-57 with 1:56 left in regulation, but Baylor quickly got even when Bandoo made a 3 with 1:40 left. But both teams had two turnovers without scoring again until overtime.

(12) Duke 88, North Carolina State 69: In Durham, North Carolina, freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime aand the Blue Devils took over in the second half to beat the Wolfpack.

Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions to build a big lead. Duke also dominated the Wolfpack on the glass (46-27), while its move away from its man and pressure defenses to deploy a zone late in the first half took N.C. State out of its early aggressive rhythm.

It was quite a reversal for the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost the first meeting 88-66 in Raleigh less than two weeks ago for Mike Krzyzewski’s most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent in his four decades leading the program. It was also a welcome response after back-to-back losses on the road.

Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10), who shot 50% in the first half – with most of that production coming before Duke switched to the zone to slow the penetration by Daniels and Markell Johnson.

N.C. State managed one field goal over the last four minutes of the first half against the zone, then shot just 38% after halftime.