On the air

Mon., March 2, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Boston vs. New York Yankees … ESPN
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State … ESPN
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida … ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Ohio at Akron … CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul … FS1
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky … ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma … ESPN2
6 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State … ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston … TNT
7 p.m.: Phildelphia at Los Angeles Lakers … TNT
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
Lacrosse, college men
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Jacksonville … CBS Sports
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 … ESPNU
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
