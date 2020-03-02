On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: Boston vs. New York Yankees … ESPN

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State … ESPN

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Ohio at Akron … CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul … FS1

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky … ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma … ESPN2

6 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State … ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston … TNT

7 p.m.: Phildelphia at Los Angeles Lakers … TNT

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Lacrosse, college men

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Jacksonville … CBS Sports

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 … ESPNU

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

