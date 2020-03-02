NHL roundup: Leon Draisaitl, Kailer Yamamoto spark Oilers in rout of Predators

Associated Press

Leon Draisaitl had the first four-goal game of his career and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee, to sweep the season series.

Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had four assists. Former Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Archibald each had a goal and an assist, and Zack Kassian also scored as Edmonton won its second straight.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse had three assists apiece.

Nashville had dominated Edmonton lately, including 13 straight wins between 2014 and 2018. These aren’t those Oilers, though. Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division and pulled within two points of first-place Vegas with a game in hand.

Edmonton broke open a tie game by scoring three of five goals in the third in a span of 2:21. McDavid put the Oilers ahead to stay at 4:42, then Draisaitl made it 4-2 just 35 seconds later with his 41st of the season. Kassian finished the flurry at 7:03.

Draisaitl, the NHL’s scoring leader, got his hat trick at 8:28. Then he chased Pekka Rinne from the goalie’s first start since Feb. 21 with his 43rd goal of the season at 9:55 of the third.

It was the first time Rinne, the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner, had allowed eight goals in a game.

Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok scored 14 seconds apart, and Nick Bonino also had a goal for Nashville. The Predators remain in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference thanks to two games in hand on Winnipeg and Arizona, with all three at 72 points.

Yamamoto, back after missing three games with an injured ankle, put Edmonton up 3-2 at 13:34 off a nice pass from Nugent-Hopkins. But then Bonino tied it again, lifting the puck over goalie Mike Smith’s right leg off a rebound at 15:05.

Avalanche 2, Red Wings 1: In Detroit, Gabriel Landeskog withstood a crunching hit while making a pass that sprung Logan O’Connor for a breakaway goal in the second period, and Colorado beat Detroit for their seventh straight victory.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Avalanche, who extended a franchise record with their ninth consecutive road win. Anthony Mantha had the only goal for Detroit.

With the score tied at 1, Landeskog was just inside his own blue line when he took a hit from Detroit’s Robby Fabbri. As he was clocked, Landeskog released a pass up the ice to O’Connor, who was behind the defense at the other blue line.

O’Connor went in and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier for his second goal of the season.

Mantha converted off a goalmouth scramble to open the scoring in the first, but the Avalanche equalized before the period was over. Ryan Graves took a shot that slipped through Bernier, and Namestnikov kicked the puck to himself in the crease and then stuffed it in the net with his stick.

The Red Wings are 3-18-2 in their last 23 games.