State basketball: Venue, times and matchups for all Eastern Washington teams at state venues

The area had good success advancing teams through the regional round to state venues. Of the 28 teams (14 boys, 14 girls) to qualify for regionals, 11 played in loser-out games and only two were knocked out.

That means the state venue schedules are filled with area teams. Here’s a look at where and when your school is playing and its first matchup in pursuit of a state title.

4A – Tacoma Dome

Boys: Dylan Darling scored 17 points off the bench and No. 4 Central Valley edged No. 5 Federal Way 76-72 in a regional on Saturday. The Bears have a bye to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and will play the winner of No. 6 West Valley (Yakima) and No. 11 Skyview.

Despite seven 3-pointers and 32 points from Liam Lloyd, No. 8 Gonzaga Prep was edged by No. 1 Union 66-64 on Saturday and faces No. 9 Sumner in an elimination game on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Girls: Chloe Williams scored 17 points, MJ Bruno added 16 and No. 3 Central Valley pulled away from No. 6 Glacier Peak 67-49 on Friday. The Bears play in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. against the winner of No. 5 Kentridge and No. 12 Issaquah.

3A – Tacoma Dome

Boys: Tyson Degenhart scored 35 points but No. 8 Mt. Spokane fell to No. 1 Eastside Catholic 76-70 in overtime on Saturday. The Wildcats face No. 9 Seattle Prep in an elimination game on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Girls: Jayda Noble scored 22 points and No. 4 Mt. Spokane beat No. 5 Shorecrest 78-49 on Saturday. The Cats advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. against the winner of No. 6 Lake Washington and No. 14 Hudson’s Bay

2A – Yakima SunDome

Boys: Tru Allen scored 27 points and No. 7 Clarkston (18-5) upended No. 2 Toppenish on Saturday. The Bantams advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Girls: No. 8 West Valley faces No. 9 Black Hills at 2 p.m. and No. 11 Clarkston plays No. 6 Port Angeles at 9 a.m. in elimination games.

1A – Yakima SunDome

Girls: No. 4 Freeman fell in a regional game but moves on to an elimination game against No. 12 Elma on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

2B – Spokane Arena

Boys: No. 1 Liberty (5:30 p.m.) and No. 2 St. George’s (9 p.m.) have byes to quarterfinals on Thursday.

In elimination games on Wednesday, No. 9 Colfax faces No. 8 White Swan at 9 p.m. and No. 12 Kettle Falls takes on No. 4 Brewster at 7:15 p.m.

Girls: No. 1 Liberty advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

In elimination games on Wednesday, No. 14 Northwest Christian plays No. 6 Adna at 9 a.m., No. 12 Colfax faces No. 4 Toledo at 12:15 p.m. and No. 9 St. George’s takes on No. 8 Tri-Cities Prep at 2 p.m.

1B – Spokane Arena

Boys: State career scoring record-holder Ryan Moffet scored 20 points and No. 1 Odessa beat No. 8 Oakesdale on Saturday and advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

In elimination games on Wednesday, Oakesdale faces No. 9 Taholah at 2 p.m., No. 10 Almira/Coulee-Hartline takes on No. 7 Rainier Christian at 10:30 a.m., No. 11 Garfield-Palouse plays No. 6 Muckleshoot Tribal and No. 13 Selkirk plays No. 4 Riverside Christian at 12:15 p.m.

Girls: No. 1 Pomeroy advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and No. 2 Inchelium plays in a quarter at 9 p.m.

In elimination games on Wednesday, No. 3 Oakesdale plays No. 11 Lummi Nation at 3:45 p.m., No. 7 Curlew faces No. 15 Naselle at 5:30 p.m. and No. 8 Wellpinit takes on No. 9 Clallum Bay at 9 p.m.