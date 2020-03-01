On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: Minnesota vs. St. Louis … MLB

Noon: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs … ESPN

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: North Carolina State at Duke … ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor … ESPN

6 p.m.: Alabama State at Texas Southern … ESPNU

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Wichita State at Central Florida … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Utah at Cleveland … Root (Comcast only)

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami … NBA

Cycling

10 a.m.: UCI World Championships … NBC Sports

Marathon

11 a.m.: Tokyo Marathon … NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

