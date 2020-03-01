On the air
Sun., March 1, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Minnesota vs. St. Louis … MLB
Noon: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs … ESPN
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: North Carolina State at Duke … ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor … ESPN
6 p.m.: Alabama State at Texas Southern … ESPNU
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Wichita State at Central Florida … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Utah at Cleveland … Root (Comcast only)
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami … NBA
Cycling
10 a.m.: UCI World Championships … NBC Sports
Marathon
11 a.m.: Tokyo Marathon … NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
