NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin passes Jaromir Jagr for third place on career scoring list

Associated Press

Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night and the Washington Capitals ended a four-game road slide by holding off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Sunday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Richard Panik and Tom Wilson also scored, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists, and Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots for his fourth straight victory. Washington moved into a tie with Colorado for the league lead with 22 road wins.

Ryan Donato, Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored for the Wild. Alex Stalock made 26 saves, but Minnesota lost for the first time in four games and remains one point behind Nashville, Winnipeg and Arizona for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Ovechkin, who has seven games of at least three points this season, scored twice in a first-period surge that saw Washington turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead in 3 minutes, 38 seconds.

With a two-man advantage, Ovechkin ripped home a slap shot from the top of the left circle, the first power-play goal allowed by Minnesota in 10 games, a span of 21 straight kills.

Panik beat Stalock with a wrist shot 3 minutes later, and Ovechkin hammered home a feed from Kuznetsov 31 seconds after that, leading to a chant of “Ovi, Ovi” from the contingent of lower-deck fans at that end of the arena wearing red.

Ovechkin now has 356 career regular-season road goals, surpassing Jaromir Jagr for third-most in league history. Only Wayne Gretzky (402) and Steve Yzerman (362) had more. Ovechkin also passed Phil Esposito for fifth all-time with his 144th career multi-goal game.

Flyers 5, Rangers 3: In New York, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadelphia extended its winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory over New York.

Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals. Michael Raffl scored short-handed and Derek Grant also tallied for the Flyers, who swept a home-and-home series against the Rangers after also winning 5-2 on Friday night.

The Flyers’ run combined with the Penguins’ six-game slide has moved Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Henrik Lundqvist made his first start since Feb. 3 and made 21 saves for New York. Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals and Pavel Buchnevich also tallied on the man advantage for the Rangers. Zibanejad now has a career-high 32 goals on the season.

Flames 3, Panthers 0: In Sunrise, Florida, Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and Calgary beat Florida.

TJ Brodie and Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames, and Mark Giordano had three assists.

Sam Montembault stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who have lost a franchise record seven straight home games. The Panthers are 5-11-2 since the All-Star break.

Gaudreau gave the Flames a 1-0 lead on his power-play goal at 6:21 of the first. Gaudreau’s shot from the left circle beat Montembeault on the glove side.

The Flames went ahead 2-0 when former Spokane Chiefs star Derek Ryan passed from behind the net to Lucic in front, who banked it off the post and in at 3:10 of the second.

Blue Jackets 5, Canucks 3: In Columbus, Ohio, Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus’ four-goal, third-period rally and the slumping Blue Jackets stunned Vancouver.

Riley Nash and Gustav Nyquist also scored in the third period for Columbus, which ended a two-game skid and moved three points ahead of Carolina for the second Eastern Conference wild card. It was the Blue Jackets’ first regulation win since Feb. 7 and their second victory in 11 games.

Werenski, Nash and Kevin Stenlund each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Murray had two assists in his return after missing 34 games to injury. Jonas Korpisalo made 36 saves.

Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver, and Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots in his first appearance since being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline. The Canucks have dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games on the road.

Devils 3, Ducks 0: In Anaheim, California, Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, Cory Schneider made 34 saves for his first shutout in more than a year, and New Jersey beat Anaheim.

Nico Hischier had a goal, Nikita Gusev had an assist to extend his point streak to six games, and the Devils extended their streak of games earning a point to six. New Jersey is 4-0-2 in that span, matching a 3-0-3 stretch from Jan. 27-Feb. 8 as its longest of the season.

Schneider’s shutout was the 26th of his career, and his first since Feb. 21, 2019, against Ottawa.

John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks, who could not put together their second three-game winning streak of the season after beating Edmonton on Tuesday and Pittsburgh on Friday.

Kings 4, Golden Knights 1: In Las Vegas, Anze Kopitar scored twice, rookie Calvin Petersen made 42 saves and Los Angeles beat Vegas.

The Kings improved to 6-2-1 in their last nine games, a winning stretch that came on the heels of a 1-9-1 skid that spanned from Jan. 11 to Feb. 9.

Los Angeles, which is in last place in the Pacific Division, snapped Vegas’ franchise record-tying eight-game win streak. The Golden Knights hadn’t lost since a 4-0 defeat in Minnesota on Feb. 11.

Petersen, who improved to 2-0-0 against Vegas, was brilliant in stifling the Golden Knights’ normally potent offense that clearly was missing Mark Stone, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Of his 42 stops, 19 came in the third period.

Trevor Lewis and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings.

Shea Theodore scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 13 saves.