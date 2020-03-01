Area roundup: No. 17 Oregon State women roll past Washington State

From staff and wire reports

Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points, Destiny Slocum added 17 and No. 17 Oregon State ended the regular season with a 73-58 victory over Washington State on Sunday in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Beavers (22-8, 10-8 Pac-12) will be the sixth seed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and play the 11th-seeded Cougars (11-19, 4-14) in the first round on Thursday.

Ula Motuga scored 13 points with Cherilyn Molina, Jovana Subasic and Borislava Hristova adding 12 each for WSU. Hristova moved one point past USC’s Tina Thompson (1994-97) for 11th on the Pac-12 all-time list at 2,250.

Baseball

Dakota Dailey drove in three runs with a pair of singles and South Alabama edged Gonzaga 7-6 in the rubber game of a three-game nonconference series in Mobile, Alabama.

Ryan Sullivan had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs for the Bulldogs (3-8). Stephen Lund hit his first home run – a two-run shot – and Jack Machtolf had an RBI triple and a run-scoring single.

Gonzaga used a four-run eighth to take a 6-3 lead, but the Jaguars (7-6) rallied against relievers Alec Gomez, William Kempner and Daniel Naughton in the ninth to pull out the victory.

Rutgers 6, Washington State 1: Tevin Murray allowed only an unearned run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Rutgers (5-5) avoided a three-game nonconference sweep at the hands of Washington State (5-6) with a victory in Peoria, Arizona.

The Cougars’ only run came on a sacrifice fly by Jake Meyer in the second inning.

Whitworth 4, Whitman 3 (10): Ryan Gross had three hits, including a pair of solo home runs, and Luke Bruno added a solo blast and a sacrifice fly as the Pirates (10-3, 3-0) completed a three-game sweep over the visiting Blues in Northwest Conference play.

Bruno’s home run tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Gross ended the game in the 10th with a walk-off shot.