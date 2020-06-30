Spokane Chiefs pick defenseman David Jiricek in CHL Import Draft

From staff and wire reports

CALGARY, Alberta – The Spokane Chiefs selected defenseman David Jiricek from the Czech Republic with the 54th pick in Tuesday’s Canadian Hockey League import draft.

Jiricek, a 2003-born blueliner, stands 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds. Last season, he totaled 10 goals and 11 assists in 31 games with HC Plzen’s U20 squad, adding a plus-5 rating and 28 penalty minutes.

“David was a standout with Plzen’s U20 team and the Czech U18 national team this season,” Chiefs European scout Janik Beichler said in a team release. “(He) is a smart, hard-working, two-way defenseman with great size.”

In 16 combined games with Czech national teams last year, Jiricek totaled 12 points (5G-7A). He also made a brief debut with HC Plzen’s professional men’s club, playing four games. Jiricek will be eligible for the NHL entry draft in 2022.