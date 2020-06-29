Field report: State of the Scotchmans 2020 brings raffle rewards

In this year of social distance, it’s easier than ever to appreciate the peace and solitude of our wild backyard. So why not enjoy it this summer with a new tent, pannier bag or backpack?

That’s a real possibility after this year’s “State of the Scotchmans.” An annual celebration of the wild Northwest, the State of the Scotchmans is back in an online format with an exciting collection of raffle prizes up for grabs. Set for July 1 at 6 p.m., the event will stream live on Friends of Scotchman Peaks’ Facebook page.

This year, Six Moon Designs and Syringa Cyclery are donating some amazing raffle prizes. A Deschutes Bundle from Six Moon Designs, which works as an ultralight tent, tarp or net tent and is valued at $320, will set you up right for any outdoors trek.

Likewise, a collection of pannier bags from Syringa Cyclery, valued from $130 to $200, will hold everything you need for an escape on your favorite bike. And the fusion backpacks from Six Moon Designs, valued at $210 and $225, are just what you need to make that backpacking dream a reality.

Raffle tickets will be available online until the end of the event, with winners drawn during the State of the Scotchmans presentation. Purchase your tickets and learn more about the event by visiting http://bit.ly/2020StateoftheScotchmans.

The State of the Scotchmans is more than your typical internet meeting. Look forward to music by Bob Missed the Bus and the reveal of the FSPW Old Goat of 2020, our volunteer of the year. We’ll also share the details of our upcoming hike and trail projects season.

So grab your favorite beverage, check your wi-fi and join the event from your living room or backyard.