Top-ranked 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren lists Gonzaga in final seven

Chet Holmgren, ranked by ESPN as the top recruit in the 2021 class, has Gonzaga in his final seven schools.

Holmgren, entering his senior season at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, tweeted Friday that he’s narrowed his list to Gonzaga, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Memphis, Georgetown and North Carolina.

Final 7‼️🤟🏼 Thankyou to all the coaches who have recruited me to this point🙏🏼@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/hHWnlSaVIU — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) June 26, 2020

ESPN recently elevated Holmgren to the top spot with former No. 1 Jonathan Kuminga attempting to reclassify as a 2020 recruit. Holmgren is No. 2 in 247sports ratings behind Kuminga. Paolo Banchero, a standout at Seattle’s O’Dea High who lists Gonzaga in his top six, is No. 4.

The 7-foot, 190-pound Holmgren has a 7-4 wingspan and solid set of perimeter skills. He’s a capable shooter from distance and can handle the ball. He swatted 12 shots in Minnehaha’s victory over nationally ranked Sierra Canyon last season.

“In fact, Holmgren is the most unique prospect in the game,” ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi wrote earlier this month. “There are very few players in the game who you can say possess limitless upside, but Holmgren fits that description.

“With increased overall body strength and the awareness to live lower in his stance on both ends of the floor, Holmgren’s balance and offensive production level will improve. He’s a budding star who projects as a one-and-done with high lottery pick potential.”

Holmgren played with Gonzaga incoming freshman Jalen Suggs at Minnehaha and for the Grassroots Sizzle AAU team. Suggs is the highest-ranked recruit in program history (sixth according to ESPN and 10th in 247sports’ composite).

Holmgren, along with Suggs and incoming freshman Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris, visited Gonzaga for Kraziness in the Kennel last October.

Zags interested in another Montverde product

Caleb Houstan, a top-five recruit in the 2022 class, said he recently received a scholarship offer from Gonzaga.

Houstan is a 6-8, 200-pound small forward at Montverde (Florida) Academy. Gonzaga has three Montverde graduates in its program: forward Filip Petrusev, an All-American last season; rising sophomore post Pavel Zakharov, who played on Montverde’s Center for Development program; and guard Andrew Nembhard, a transfer from Florida.

June 15 was the first day coaches could contact 2022 players.

“I heard from schools like Duke, Alabama, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Michigan State and Arizona and they all offered me,” Houstan wrote Friday in a blog post he’s doing regularly for SI.com during the recruiting process.