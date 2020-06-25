Washington State receives 10th commitment from California speedster Elisha Lloyd

Washington State continues to build its secondary of the future, adding a defensive back to the 2021 recruiting class for the second time in eight days.

Elisha Lloyd, a three-star cornerback from the San Diego suburbs who’s considered to be one the fastest football prospects in the state of California, became the 10th player to commit in the class on Thursday, choosing the Cougars over a few other Power Five schools and a handful more at the mid-major level.

According to 247Sports.com, Lloyd’s only other Pac-12 offer came from Utah, which has blossomed into a defensive powerhouse under longtime coach Kyle Whittingham. Lloyd also had offers from Boston College, Kansas State, Boise State, San Diego State, UNLV, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada and Tulane.

Though Lloyd is listed as a cornerback, it’s widely thought he could transition into a nickel when he arrives on WSU’s campus. Last week, the Cougars got a commitment from Adrian Shepherd, a three-star safety from McKinney, Texas.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect also excels as a sprinter and expressed to 247Sports.com he’d like to have a chance to play both football and track in college.

Lloyd’s spent his whole high school career in the San Diego area, but transferred to Mission Hills High School after attending Cathedral Catholic as a freshman and sophomore. According to 247Sports.com, Lloyd sat out his sophomore season due to an MCL injury, but returned to the field as a junior.

Official stats from Lloyd’s junior season aren’t available, but according to the player’s Hudl film he didn’t give up a touchdown in coverage during the 2019 campaign and starred for a Mission Hills team that conceded 13.5 points per game while going 9-3.

Lloyd, considered the 45th-best corner in the country by 247Sports.com, has turned heads on the track since his freshman season, running a 10.8 in the 100 meter dash and a 22.54 in the 200 meter dash in the spring of 2018. He also ran the fourth fasted 60 meter time in the state during the recent indoor season and was poised for a breakout spring on the track before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Lloyd was also named to a 247Sports.com list breaking down the 10 fastest football recruits in California.

The cornerback is familiar with WSU’s Jahad Woods, another San Diego native, and the linebacker congratulated Lloyd on his decision to play in Pulllman, tweeting “You gon be great here lil bro, great decision #Daygo.”