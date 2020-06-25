Prep notebook: North Central’s Allie Janke named state Gatorade girls track athlete of the year

In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, the Gatorade Co. today announced Allie Janke of North Central as its 2019-20 Gatorade Washington Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

The 5-foot-5 junior is a five-time state champion in outdoor track and cross country, combined. Janke set meet records in both the 1,600-meter event and the 3,200 at the 2019 Class 3A Outdoor state meet, clocking national Top 10 rankings among prep competitors last spring in both events. She won a second consecutive State 3A cross country title last season and took fourth at the NXN Northwest Regional Championships in November.

CdA school district suspends activities

Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the community, Coeur d’Alene Public Schools suspended all District or school-sponsored sports practices, sports camps, weight training and other student athletic activities at least until July 6.

“This pause in the summer schedule will give us time to monitor developments in coronavirus tracking, including the increase in cases among persons age 18 and younger, and evaluate the potential risk of exposure during team activities,” said Scott Mabin, the district’s director of communications.

The school district will conduct a deep cleaning of its athletic facilities. and equipment in recent use.

Zylak commits to Eastern





Andie Zylak, who just completed her junior year at Lewis and Clark, recently committed to Eastern Washington. The 5-foot-7 point guard was a second-team all-Greater Spokane League selection last season.