MLBPA says players will report; safety protocols the last hurdle for baseball

By Jason Mackey Tribune News Service

The Major League Baseball Players Association informed the league Tuesday that its members will report for spring training by July 1, a major component for baseball’s return.

The only remaining hurdle is ensuring the novel coronavirus does not join them. Or, if it does, that the impact is minimal.

That news, which broke shortly after a 5 p.m. deadline, should elicit some level of optimism from those wishing to see baseball again. But these two sides and loose agreements go together like toddlers and knives – it’s hard to trust them.

Nevertheless, Tuesday represented another significant step toward ending this protracted and occasionally ridiculous labor dispute, one that seemingly came to a conclusion Monday when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he would implement a 60-game season on two conditions: that the players agree to report by July 1 and the two sides agree on health and safety protocols.

Although the second part of that was technically not wrapped up by the deadline, there was no indication it would devolve into another nasty dispute. While there’s still some back-and-forth going on, we do have at least a general framework of what both sides will look to accomplish. That will include:

Social distancing wherever possible, which could turn the stands into de facto dugouts. Basically anywhere but the game itself, players, coaches and staff members are encouraged to keep 6 feet of space.

It’s unclear what the punishment would be here, but you should not expect to see high-fives, hugs or spitting of any kind.

Players are being told to avoid showers, which could be a point of contention, especially among those who might have to play a game in 95- or 100-degree heat then board a plane to another city.

Avoiding Ubers, taxis or other ride-sharing services to and from the ballpark.

Temperatures will be checked throughout the day, and COVID-19 tests will be performed a couple of times per week.

There will be more, obviously. And probably nuanced, too. The first time health and safety was broached, the result was a 67-page document, delivered from the league to the players, that they read and offered feedback on.

It’s important to note, too, that the dialogue on this part of the agreement has been consistently positive throughout. As much acrimony as there has been over money, sources on both sides have consistently expressed optimism they would ultimately agree on health and safety.

“The league and teams share our best interests,” one player said. “It’s a win-win for everyone if players are staying on the field.”

It will also be a win-win if baseball is able to salvage something from this season, if it’s able to shove aside the contentious talk and distrust and figure out how to play a sport, play it well and be entertaining.

One important next step to track here involves the playoffs. Had the sides come to an agreement, the postseason likely would’ve been expanded from 10 to 16 teams. Now, since Manfred had to impose a season, it sits at 10.

With several weeks to go before opening day – July 24 – they could try to fix that since both sides stand to make money and gain exposure by expanding the postseason.

The players turned down a $25 million guaranteed playoff pool in 2020, but perhaps these two sides could springboard off the health and safety talks and accomplish this key piece as well.

They would also both benefit from broadcast enhancements, a second piece of shrapnel from the deal that never happened.

Players wearing microphones could boost baseball’s likability. Fans could maybe engage a little more, and that’s important because baseball must resell its game and its stars.

The sport must also provide a compelling TV product for its fans since nobody will be watching the games from the stands.They’ll also need to settle some baseball-type stuff: whether to begin extra innings with a runner on second base, if they want to change any rules on substitutions and making official the pitcher no longer hitting in the National League for 2020.

The schedule will be another factor, as it must be revamped as well. With 60 games against nine teams, there’s a chance MLB could go with a 40-20 split favoring division opponents, with 10 games against those four clubs and four against the five from the other league.

It also has a little over nine weeks to schedule those games, meaning teams will get only six off days on 66 dates.

Off the field, the wrangling and posturing that has consumed the past 88 days is likely not over. By letting Manfred implement a season, the MLBPA preserved its right to file a grievance, which some analysts have estimated could be worth as much as $900 million should the players win.

While that won’t impact the season, health and safety protocols certainly will, especially now. That is why it should behoove both of these groups to find common ground and establish parameters to keep everyone healthy.

“There is going to be extensive screening, testing and cleaning protocols that we’re going to put in place,” Pirates president Travis Williams told the Pittsburgh Technology Council during a June 1 webcast. “The league has been working with health experts. We’ve been working with health experts in order to really formulate what that looks like.

“I think we’re up to about a 70- or 80-page manual at this point in all the different protocols that we’re going to follow in order to make sure that we have a safe environment.”