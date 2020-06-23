Gonzaga lands talented transfer guard Andrew Nembhard from Florida

Gonzaga bolstered it future roster in a big way Tuesday with a commitment from Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard announced on Twitter his selection of Gonzaga over Duke, Georgetown, Memphis, USC and Stanford. He captioned the post: “New Beginnings” with a picture of Nembhard in a No. 2 Gonzaga uniform.

The Zags were one of the finalists for Nembhard in 2017 when he picked Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound guard was a two-year starter for the Gators. He submitted his name for the NBA draft but withdrew in late May and promptly entered the transfer portal.

Nembhard averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists last year as a sophomore.

ESPN ranked Nembhard No. 2 among sit-out transfers. Barring a waiver from the NCAA, Nembhard will likely have to sit out the upcoming season and then have two years of eligibility.

Nembhard has several connections with Gonzaga. Nembhard and GU’s Filip Petrusev were teammates at Montverde (Florida) Academy, which won the 2018 GEICO High School Nationals.

Nembhard, who is from Aurora in Ontario, Canada, played with ex-Zag point guard Kevin Pangos on Canada’s national team in FIBA World Cup qualifying last summer.

