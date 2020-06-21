Breaking down Eastern Washington’s 2020 football schedule

Eastern Washington has secured 13 straight winning seasons, and is aiming for another.

This time – coronavirus precautions and status of the 2020 season still pending – the Eagles look to atone for their 2019 playoff absence and return to the top of the Big Sky Conference.

EWU, ranked as high as No. 18 in HERO Sports’ preseason poll, faces three of the conference’s heavyweights – Weber State, Montana State and Montana – at home, where the Eagles hold a school-record 13-game winning streak.

Here’s a breakdown of EWU’s 2020 schedule.

Florida

Sept. 5, at Gainesville, Florida

The Eagles get a $750,000 check to face a Dan Mullen-led Florida team that’s qualified for a New Year’s Six Bowl in each of his two seasons as head coach.

Former Florida head coach and ex-EWU quarterback Jim McElwain helped schedule the guarantee game, the Eagles’ first against an Southeastern Conference foe.

The Gators, a top-10 team in nearly every preseason poll, are expected to push for a SEC East title and return several standouts and NFL prospects, including quarterback Kyle Trask (2,941 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019).

EWU had been known as a precarious guarantee opponent for bigger FBS teams over the past decade, beating Oregon State (49-46) in 2013, Washington State (45-43) in 2016 and nearly defeating Washington in 2011 (30-27), Washington State in 2012 (24-20) and Washington again in 2014 (59-52).

In the past three seasons, however, the Eagles have been outscored a combined 162-48 in blowout losses at Texas Tech, Washington State and Washington.

Florida may be the most talented and physical team EWU has ever face and, depending on the Sunshine State’s social distancing mandates come September, may face the Gators in front of 88,000 fans.

Western Illinois

Sept. 12, at Roos Field in Cheney

The Leathernecks are coming off an 1-11 season and last-place finish in the tradition-rich Missouri Valley Football Conference, and are expected to end up in the same neighborhood this fall.

Third-year coach Jared Elliot is trying to rebuild Western Illinois into the playoff team it was in 2017, leading the Leathernecks to a 5-6 record in 2018 before taking a major step back last season when the team averaged 18 points a game and yielded 37.

Western Illinois, who had a balanced run-pass offense in 2019, return a two-time first-team All-MVFC selection in running back Clint Ratkovich.

Connor Sampson, who threw for 2,092 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, returns at quarterback.

EWU hasn’t faced a MVFC foe during the regular season since 2016.

Northern Arizona

Sept. 19, at Roos Field

A Big Sky Conference foe, but not a Big Sky Conference game for EWU due to the 13-team league’s unbalanced scheduling.

The Lumberjacks had one of the best passing offenses (361 yards per game) in the country last season under first-year head coach and former Washington State assistant Chris Ball, but one of the worst defenses (527 yards allowed per game), equating to a 4-8 season.

NA loses its mainstay quarterback Case Cookus, who recently signed a rookie free-agent contract with the New York Giants, and other key seniors who earned All-Big Sky distinction.

NAU, which has lost its previous three games against EWU, returns the bulk of its talented receiving corps, including first-team All-Big Sky talent Brandon Porter.

But who will throw to these guys? A four-man battle is expected for the starting quarterback job, the first time NAU will open the season without a starter named Cookus since 2014.

Southern Utah

Sept. 26, at Cedar City, Utah

After sharing the Big Sky title in 2017, the swooning Thunderbirds have since combined for a 4-19 record.

Compounding Southern Utah’s troubles was the offseason transfer of starting quarterback Chris Helbig, who is now at Eastern Michigan. It also lost the heart and soul of the team in three-time All-American center Zach Larsen to graduation.

Young fifth-year head coach Demario Warren, 35, will look to an experienced secondary that includes All-Big Sky selections Carlton Johnson and AJ Stanley.

Southern Utah did not face EWU in 2019.

Montana

Oct. 3, Roos Field

EWU’s fiercest rival, Montana, hasn’t won a game in Cheney since 2008.

But the Grizzlies, ranked as high as seventh in the Athlon and HERO preseason media polls, is experiencing a resurgence in Bobby Hauck’s second stint as Montana’s head coach, reaching the FCS quarterfinals last season.

Montana, which defeated the Eagles 34-17 in Missoula last season without since-graduated star quarterback Dalton Sneed (injury), returns a wealth of experience and talent on both sides of the football, including standout receivers Samori Toure and Samual Akem, running back Marcus Knight and linebacker Jace Lewis, who racked up 131 tackles in 2019.

Hauck’s also signed several FBS transfers in the offseason, including former South Florida quarterback Kirk Rygol. Cameron Humphrey also returns after starting three games last season, including the win over EWU.

Northern Colorado

Oct. 10, at Greeley, Colorado

The worst program in the Big Sky Conference has a new head coach in former NFL veteran wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, a Pro Bowl selection during his time with the Denver Broncos in the 1990s

Don’t remember him? Try his son, sensational Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

That namesake has already helped bring in talented recruits.

The Bears, who went 2-10 last season, lost the majority of their top talent to graduation, but has signed three FBS transfers in the offseason, including former Michigan running back Tru Wilson, a hard-running fullback who totaled 101 career carries for 586 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines.

EWU, which has won 12 straight against Northern Colorado, hasn’t lost to the Bears since 1981 when both schools were NCAA Division II.

Idaho

Oct. 17, Roos Field

When Idaho upset the Eagles 35-27 in Moscow last season, it brought life to a regional rivalry that needed resuscitation.

The Vandals, who came back to the Big Sky Conference after two decades in the FBS, have yet to post a winning season since their return.

Idaho has had talent at several positions, but lacked a game-changing quarterback. The addition of transfer Mike Beaudry may help.

Beaudry (6-5, 250) was named the starter at UConn last season before suffering an injury in the season opener. In 2017, he led West Florida to the NCAA Division II national title game.

If Beaudry wins the starting job and stays healthy, he’ll have a bowling-ball running back Aundre Carter behind him and a proven receiver in Cutrell Haywood.

Defensively the Vandals will be led by one of the league’s finest linebacker groups in Tre Walker, Christian Ellis and Charles Akanno.

Weber State

Oct. 24, Roos Field

Weber State has shared the Big Sky title three consecutive seasons, and advanced to the FCS semifinals last fall.

The Wildcats are looking to take the next step under coach Jay Hill, a defensive mind that has held the Eagles’ powerful offense to an average of 13.3 points their previous three meetings.

EWU currently owns a school record 13-game home winning streak. The last time the Eagles lost a home game was in 2017, a 28-20 loss to Weber State.

Weber State did not face EWU in 2019.

Weber State, ranked No. 3 in Athlon’s preseason poll, is expected to contend for its fourth straight league title with its usually salty defense and an offense that includes All-American running back Josh Davis and two other running backs who earned All-Big Sky distinction in Kevin Smith and Clay Moss.

The Wildcats’ quarterback the previous seasons, Jake Constantine, transferred to Towson, but first-year offensive coordinator Matt Hammer recently added former Middle Tennessee transfer dual-threat quarterback and junior college star Randall Johnson (6-5, 230).

Whoever wins the starting job will have experienced receivers in returning starters Devon Cooley and Rashid Shaheed.

The Wildcats also return two-time All-American kicker Trey Tuttle, who strong leg has totaled 61 career field goals.

UC Davis

Oct. 31, Davis, California

The Aggies appeared to be on the rise when Dan Hawkins’ club reached the FCS quarterfinals in 2018, but took a step backward in 2019 (5-7) after being expected to challenge for the league title.

UC Davis lost the school’s all-time leading passer Jake Maier to graduation this spring, but returns enough experience to win a few games in 2020.

All-Big Sky running back Ulonzo Gillam will run behind an offensive line that returns four starters, most of its receivers and several starters return on defense, including Nick Eaton, the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2019.

UC Davis, which has lost six straight games to EWU, did not face the Eagles in 2019.

Montana State

Nov. 7, Roos Field

All St. Maries High graduate and former Post Falls High coach Jeff Choate has done in his four years as Montana State’s leader is beat rival Montana four times, qualify for the 2018 and 2019 FCS playoffs, share the 2019 Big Sky title and reach the 2019 FCS semifinals.

Montana State, ranked No. 5 in Athlon’s preseason poll, returns a horde of experience on offense and defense, including starting quarterback Tucker Rovig and running back Isaiah Ifanse

North Carolina State graduate transfer quarterback Matt McKay, who started five games for the Wolfpack in 2019, will challenge Rovig for the starting job.

The Bobcats’ best-around player and All-American Troy Andersen, who has earned starts at linebacker, running back and quarterback, will sit out the 2020 to recover from an injury, but MSU plenty of talent on defense, including All-Big Sky defensive end Amandre Williams.

Montana State, which didn’t face EWU in 2019, has lost seven straight to EWU.

Portland State

Nov. 20, Hillsboro, Oregon

Portland State, which has had four straight losing seasons and just two winning campaigns in the 2010s, will be experienced.

Forty-seven letter winners return, including six starters on offense and five on defense, including first-team All-American defensive back Anthony Adams.

Three-year starting quarterback Davis Alexander is back after throwing for 2,928 yards and 25 touchdowns in 25 touchdowns, but completed 57 % of his passes. He also rushed for 517 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings also return its top two wide receivers in sizable target and All-Big Sky selection Eammanuel Daigbe (All-Big Sky selection) and Davis Koetter, who combined for 1,287 receiving yards in 2019.