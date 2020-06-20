Road improvement work to impact travel on Marble Creek Road

Forest visitors to the Marble Creek area on the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests may experience travel delays as Potlatch Deltic crews work to repair or replace culverts and improve drainage ditches along Marble Creek Road, Forest Service Road (FSR) 321.

Road improvement work will start at the junction of FSR-321 with Hwy 50 (mile post 0.0) and continue along FSR-321 to its junction with FSR-758 at mile post 9.0. Travel delays of up to two hours can be expected along this section of FSR-321 during the following weekday dates:

June 22 through June 26 (Monday–Friday)

June 29 through July 1 (Monday–Wednesday)

Visitors are asked to plan ahead and be patient during road improvement work. Improving and repairing forest roads is a high priority for the USDA Forest Service to meet the needs of increasing recreational use, provide for safe firefighter access, and to accomplish multiple land management activities.

Visitors to the Idaho Panhandle Forests are encouraged to pick up a free Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) located at any of the Ranger Stations and the Supervisor’s Office.

For additional information, please call the St. Joe Ranger District at (208) 245-2531 or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/ipnf/.

Grouse Creek Road Closure

The Grouse Creek Road, Forest Service Road (FSR) 280, on the Sandpoint Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, is closed to motorized travel for public health and safety due to flood damage.

The closure starts at mile marker 2 and continues to the end of FSR-280.

Closure information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/ipnf/alerts-notices. For additional information, please contact the Sandpoint Ranger Station at 208-263-5111.