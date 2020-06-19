Mavericks Memorial Tournament shut down by Missoula Health Department

Vince Bagby SWX

Midway through day two of a four-day baseball tournament, the Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tournament has been shut down at the request of the city of Missoula. Around 5pm on Friday evening, the Mavericks received an email from the Missoula City-County Health Department that they needed to cease their tournament, effective immediately.

The six-team tournament, which included teams from Idaho and Washington, began on Thursday with the championship game scheduled for Sunday to wrap things up.

“My take from it is just a point of confusion,” said Mavericks manager Brent Hathaway. “How so many places within the state can be playing baseball and here in Missoula County we’re not able to do that, even though we have an awful lot of events that are going on in the county that are allowed to happen. And yet a baseball tournament for the kids is shut down.”

The Mavericks will continue to play their regular season schedule. A conference double header hosting the Billings Royals on Tuesday, June 23 is next up on the calendar.