Greater Spokane League scholar-athletes honored

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual Greater Spokane League scholar-athlete luncheon earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean the athletes shouldn’t be saluted for their efforts on the field and in the classroom. Each school is represented by two students who represent the finest in athletic and academic achievement.

Central Valley

Michael Pitts (3.5 GPA): Four letters in soccer, one in basketball. Soccer placed second at state in 2017, third in 2018; all-GSL second team and voted team captain as senior. Basketball won GSL, District 8 and State 4A titles; voted captain as senior. Member of National Honor Society and DECA. Will attend Boise State on academic scholarship; plans to major in special education and elementary education.

Carsen Raab (3.96 GPA): Three letters in football, two in basketball. All-GSL first team receiver senior year. Basketball won GSL and District 8 title, second at state as senior. Turned out for track for the first time this spring for jumps. Will attend BYU on academic scholarship in the fall of 2022 after two-year church mission.

Ferris

Halle Caviness (4.0 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in track. All-GSL first team as junior, helped cross country qualify for state for first time in 23 years. Cross country academic state team champion 2016, 2019. Fifth at regionals in 3,200 and sixth in 1,600 as senior. Team captain in both sports. National Honor Society, wind ensemble, jazz orchestra. Will attend BYU and run for the club team; plans to study special education.

McCoy Spink (3.99 GPA): Four letters in basketball; three in soccer. All-GSL second team in basketball as senior, honorable mention as junior. Soccer won District 8 title, fourth at state as junior. National Honor Society, AP Scholar with honors, graduate of Youth Leadership Spokane, ASB vice president. Will attend Washington; plans to study electrical engineering and computer science.

Gonzaga Prep

Kathleen Horn (3.98 GPA): Four letters in track, three in volleyball. All-GSL first team as sophomore and junior, honorable mention ninth grade. Broke her own school record for javelin as sophomore; won District 8 and Regional meets, second at state. GSL MVP for girls throwers as junior, fourth at state; received U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award. All-GSL honorable mention in volleyball as senior. National Honor Society, senior class council, women’s service club. Will attend Washington on athletic scholarship for track. Plans to study biology and study medicine.

Jonas Bears (3.86 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in track. All-GSL honorable mention cross country as senior, first team as junior, second team as sophomore. Fifth at state as senior. All-GSL second team in track as senior; received U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award. National Honor Society, Academic Success Center tutor. Will attend Saint Louis University on academic and athletic scholarship for cross country and track, plans to study business.

Lewis and Clark

Ila “Gabi” Davis (3.797 GPA): Three letters in cross country, four in track. All-GSL first team cross country as junior and senior; team captain both seasons. First at District 8 championships as junior, 14th at state as senior. Part of state championship team as sophomore and state runner-up team as junior. Girls choir, Running Start, attended SFCC and will graduate with A.A. Will attend Western Washington for cross country and track.

Wil Smith (4.107 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in track. Three-time all-GSL first team and all-state cross country. State champion as senior, earned all-American honors at Nike Cross Nationals; named 2019-20 Washington Gatorade cross country runner of the year. Helped LC to team state title in 2017. All-GSL first team track as junior; qualified for state in 1,600 and 3,200. Will attend Gonzaga on athletic scholarship for cross country and track; plans to study human physiology.

MeadAllie Flynn (3.8 GPA): Three letters in volleyball, three in tennis. All-GSL first team and all-state honorable mention volleyball as senior; all-GSL second team as junior. Helped Panthers win District 8 4A title, reach state as senior. All-GSL second team as junior. All-GSL second team tennis as junior; qualified for regionals. National Honor Society, yearbook staff. Will attend Northwest University on academic and athletic scholarship for volleyball.

Ben Voigtlaender (3.86 GPA): Three letters in football, three in wrestling. Two-time all-state first team defensive lineman and 2018 GSL defensive MVP. Fifth at state wrestling, Tri-State Meet champion as sophomore. National Honor Society. Will attend Eastern Washington on athletic scholarship for football after two-year church mission. Plans to study sociology.

Mt. Spokane

Emma Main (3.96 GPA): Four letters in basketball, four in track, three in soccer. All-GSL first team basketball as senior, invited to all-state and Jack Blair all-star games. Helped Wildcats to four straight state appearances, with fourth and second-place finishes, and two straight GSL and District 8 titles. Qualified for state soccer as junior. Qualified for state track every year in 4x400 relay. National Honor Society. Will attend Community Colleges of Spokane on scholarship for basketball; plans to study psychology.

Jake Carr (4.0 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in wrestling, four in track. Two-time all-GSL second team cross country and two-time state meet qualifier. Three-time all-GSL wrestling second team, two-time state placer, two-time academic state champion, part of three state champion teams. Member of 2017 state champion track team. National Honor Society, DECA. Will attend BYU; plans to study accounting/finance.

North Central

Erinn Hill (3.6 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in track. Four-time all-GSL first team cross country; all-GSL first team track as junior, second team first two seasons. Four-time top five at state cross country meet, including individual state title as sophomore; top five in 3,200 in track three straight. Two-time cross country captain; helped NC to consecutive record-breaking state team titles, sixth at Nike Cross Nationals in 2019. National Honor Society, marching and concert band. Will attend Wisconsin on athletic scholarship for cross country; plans to study dietetics and nutritional sciences.

Nathan Carter (3.587 GPA): Four letters in cross country, four in track. All-GSL first team cross country as senior. Three-time qualifier for state cross country, sixth place as senior. Two-time team MVP; helped NC win GSL title and finish third at state as senior. Third at District 8 meet in track in 3,200 and sixth in 1,600. Leadership, choir, class treasurer as junior and sophomore. Will attend Montana on athletic scholarship for cross country and track; awarded Western Undergraduate Exchange scholarship; plans to study field ecology and organismal biology.

Rogers

Dana Tran (3.8 GPA): One letter in dance & drill, team member four years. As junior, team won districts, third at state in the HipHop category. As senior, district champs in show category, qualified all three routines to state for first time in school history. Turned out for golf senior year. National Honor Society, ASB president, captain of dance team. Will attend Gonzaga; plans to study business, dance team.

Yasir Ahmed (3.4 GPA): Three letters in cross country, two in wrestling, two in soccer, one in track. Helped cross country place third at District 8 meet as senior. Third at District 8 wrestling championship, qualified for state as senior. Member of playoff soccer as frosh and sophomore. Earned a PR in 800 at District 8 track meet. National Honor Society, DECA, SkillsUSA, class president. Will attend Everett CC on scholarship for cross country and track; plans to study medical science.

Shadle Park

Ariel Hall (4.0 GPA): Four letters in slowpitch, four in fastpitch, two in basketball. Two-time all-GSL first team slowpitch, team captain as junior and senior. Basketball team captain as senior. Two-time all-GSL fastpitch second team, team captain as junior and senior. Elected ASB President as senior, Shadle Park Spokane Scholar in mathematics, AP scholar with distinction; state DECA qualifier all four years. Will attend Western Washington in honors program; plans to study chemistry.

Jack Davis (3.75 GPA): Four letters in soccer, two in cross country. All-GSL third team soccer as junior. National Honor Society, senior class officer. Will attend Washington, plans to double major in Spanish and sports psychology, work as student manger with men’s soccer.

University

Ellie Boni (3.97 GPA): Four letters in basketball. Four-time all-GSL first team, second-team all-state as sophomore. Finished 16th all-time in GSL scoring. Three-time Jack Blair all-star; all-state game as senior. Inducted into Titan Athletic Hall of Fame. National Honor Society, crimson crew, DECA, Washington Drug Free Youth, yearbook, curling club, leadership. Will attend Colorado State on athletic scholarship for basketball; plans to study journalism or communications.

Jason Franklin (3.8 GPA): Four letters in wrestling. All-GSL first team as senior, second team as junior. Two-time captain, U-Hi Outstanding Wrestler as senior. Two-time district champion, third at state as senior. Two-time academic all-state. National Honor Society, SFCC President’s Honor Roll, Inland Northwest Training Center, academic all-state. Will attend Spokane Falls CC for pre-engineering degree, plans to transfer to Idaho for mechanical engineering.