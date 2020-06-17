SWX Home
Reader photo: Return visitors

UPDATED: Wed., June 17, 2020

About three years ago this handsome fellow, a Bullock’s oriole, showed up on the picnic table of Cherry Edwards, just off Seven Mile Road, seeming to ask for attention as he pecked on the window. Edwards says the orioles, which have returned each year, enjoy treats of banana and grape jelly.

