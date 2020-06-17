Reader photo: Return visitors

About three years ago this handsome fellow, a Bullock’s oriole, showed up on the picnic table of Cherry Edwards, just off Seven Mile Road, seeming to ask for attention as he pecked on the window. Edwards says the orioles, which have returned each year, enjoy treats of banana and grape jelly.

