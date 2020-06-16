Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard expected to announce decision Monday

Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard, who is considering six schools, including Gonzaga, is expected to announce his decision Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound Nembhard is looking at Gonzaga, Duke, Georgetown, Memphis, USC and Stanford, according to Rivals.com. He picked Florida in 2017 over GU, Ohio State, Stanford and USC.

Nembhard was a two-year starter for the Gators. He averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds last year as a sophomore.

He likely would have to sit out the upcoming season under NCAA transfer rules and then have two years of eligibility.