Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard expected to announce decision Monday
UPDATED: Tue., June 16, 2020
Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard, who is considering six schools, including Gonzaga, is expected to announce his decision Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 193-pound Nembhard is looking at Gonzaga, Duke, Georgetown, Memphis, USC and Stanford, according to Rivals.com. He picked Florida in 2017 over GU, Ohio State, Stanford and USC.
Nembhard was a two-year starter for the Gators. He averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds last year as a sophomore.
He likely would have to sit out the upcoming season under NCAA transfer rules and then have two years of eligibility.
