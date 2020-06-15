Gonzaga’s Nick Trogrlic-Iverson signs with St. Louis Cardinals

One day after a teammate signed his first pro contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, Gonzaga University’s Nick Trogrlic-Iverson did the same.

The 6-foot-1 senior right-handed pitcher followed lefty Mac Lardner, who signed with the Cards on Sunday, the first day nondrafted players were eligible to make a free agent deal.

Last week’s MLB Draft was limited to five rounds, down from 40, due to the shortened season and limitations on scouting during the pandemic.

As part of the restructured draft, all nondrafted free agents are limited to signing bonuses of $20,000.

Trogrlic-Iverson, a native of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, pitched two seasons for the Zags after transferring from Central Arizona Community College. The senior is on track to finish his degree in Communication Studies this summer , according to the team’s press release .

During his two seasons in a Zags’ uniform, Iverson made 30 appearances with 11 starts. He had one save, four wins and struck out 61 in 89 innings pitched.

Iverson pitched 21.1 innings in a shortened 2020 season, compiling 20 strikeouts with just three walks. In 2019, he made 26 appearances with seven starts, compiling a 4-3 record with 41 strikeouts in 67.2 innings.

Trogrlic-Iverson was previously drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th round pick (455th overall) of the 2018 draft, but opted to not sign at the time. He throws a low-90s fastball with good movement, curveball, slider and changeup.