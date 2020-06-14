Locally: Former Washington State standouts Anthony Gordon, Morgan Weaver honored by Pac-12

From staff and news services

Anthony Gordon and Morgan Weaver were back in the spotlight last week.

The record-breaking football quarterback and All-American soccer player, who drew national attention to Washington State in the fall, were named 2019-20 recipients of the Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal as the school’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete.

Gordon, from Pacifica, California, compiled WSU and Pac-12 single-season records in yards (5,579), passing touchdowns (48), total offense (5,559) and completions (493). He also led the country in passing yards per game (429.2), 300-yard games (12), 400-yard games (nine) and was second in passing TDs and passing yards.

The All-Pac-12 second-team selection, who recorded three of the top four single-game passing performances in the country in 2019 (first, 606 yards vs. Oregon State; second, 570 vs UCLA; and fourth, 520 vs. Stanford) while leading the Cougars to a school-record fifth consecutive bowl appearance, signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2020 NFL draft.

He is scheduled to earn his degree in social sciences later this summer.

Weaver, from University Place, Washington, was selected second in the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League draft, the highest pick in program history, after finishing her career as the program’s second-leading scorer with 43 goals and 98 points.

Only the second All-American in program history, Weaver led the Cougars to their first College Cup in 2019 with a career-best 15 goals. She had nine multigoal games, including tying the program record with four goals in 45 minutes against Colorado on senior day.

In addition to her play for the Cougars, Weaver has been a part of the U-23 U.S. Women’s National Team system and earned the program’s first invite to a senior national team training camp in December.

She is on track to earn a degree in humanities this summer.

Conference medal winners have been named every year since 1961. In 2009, the Pac-12 renamed the award for Hansen, who retired that year after serving as commissioner for 26 years.

Baseball

The Spokane Indians and Second Harvest announced that the team has donated a check for more than $3,400 to the food bank, helping provide food to needy people in the community.

Otto Klein , Indians senior vice president, noted in a release that money was raised through a spring jersey auction and two “Ballpark Dinner To-Go” meal promotions. “Simply put, Indians fans have responded once again,” Klein is quoted.

The team announced it has a limited number of $40 meals for four available in its third dinner-to-go promotion on Wednesday, which would have been opening day on a season that has delayed.

Orders should be placed by 11:59 p.m. Monday. For every meal purchased, the Indians again will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest.

Info: milb.com/spokane/ballpark/ballparkdinnertogo.

College scene

Mason Wells , a Gonzaga sophomore pitcher from Mead, was honorable mention on the West Coast Conference All-Academic team in baseball with a 3.46 grade-point average.

• Seven athletes with area ties, four of them in track and field, were named to the Pac-12 spring academic honor roll with GPAs of 3.3 or above.

Baseball: Kodie Kolden , sophomore, Lake City. Men’s golf: Ryan Maine , junior, Freeman. Women’s track and field: Anna Rodgers , soph., Lewis and Clark.

Men’s track and field: Cameron Dean , senior, Mead; Zak Kindl , jr., LC; Marty Munyon , jr., Central Valley; Preston O’Neil , freshman. Ferris.

Golf

Dean Barber scored a hole-in-one on the 204-yard fourth hole at The Creek at Qualchan on Friday with a 3-hybrid.

• Brian Crosby scored a hole-in-one on the 145-yard seventh hole at Harrington Golf & Country Club on June 6 using an 8-iron.

Hockey

Spokane Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik , who has played internationally for his native Czech Republic the past four seasons, has been invited to the country’s Under-20 summer training camp to prepare for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 19-year-old, a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2019 NHL entry draft, played in two games for the Czech Republic as an under-age in the 2020 World Junior before an injury sidelined him.

He’ll be one of four goaltenders in the 32-player camp. The tournament will be Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Parik had a 2.73 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 22-7-2 record in 32 appearances with the Chiefs in his rookie WHL season. It was capped – and highlighted – on March 10 when collected his first shutout, 3-0 against Kamloops, and became the first Chiefs goalie in franchise history to score a goal.

• That performance was judged by acclimation to be the Chiefs’ Play of the Year. In fan voting, captain Ty Smith ’s franchise-record eight-point night on Feb. 28 against Seattle, when the defenseman had three goals and five assists, was acclaimed the runner-up.

• Spokane defenseman Graham Sward was recognized by Hockey Canada with an invitation to Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp that has since been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team would have competed in the also-canceled 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 2003-born Sward, from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Spokane’s first-round selection in the 2018 WHL bantam draft, had a strong rookie season with the Chiefs.

He earned a top-four defensive role as a 16-year-old and had two goals, 15 assists and a plus-12 rating in 55 games.

• Spokane has signed its top three selections in the 2020 WHL bantam draft to standard player agreements.

Forward Jake Gudelj from North Vancouver, British Columbia, selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round, followed first-round pick Saige Weinstein , a defenseman, and second-round selection Kooper Gizowski , a forward, in signing. Spokane did not have a third-round pick.

They will be eligible to play for the Chiefs full time beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Gudelj had 19 goals and 16 assists for 35 points in 30 games with the West Vancouver Academy Bantam Prep team in the 2019-20 season.

• Assistant GM Jim Hammett is among five members of the Chiefs hockey staff who have signed contract extensions, joined by goaltending consultants Lucas Gore and Jesse Plewis , equipment manager Tim Lindblade and education advisor Joe Everson .

Hammett, entering his second year with the Chiefs, leads the team’s scouting department among other duties. Gore and Plewis were also hired in 2019 and enter their second seasons, while Lindblade is entering his eighth.

Everson has worked with the Chiefs in some capacity for 30 years, beginning as liaison counselor while at Ferris High School. He has officially served as education advisor the past 12 seasons.

Under his guidance, the Chiefs were recognized as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year in 2015-16 and twice had the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year (Reid Gow in 2011-12 and Ty Smith in 2017-18).

• Forward Alexis Lafrenière of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic, earlier crowned the Canadian Hockey League scoring champion, was named the CHL Player of the Year for a second straight season. He had 112 points on 35 goals and 77 assists in 52 games.

Spokane forward Adam Beckman , the WHL scoring champion and Player of the Year, was a finalist.

Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s was the 2019-20 CHL Defenseman of the Year. The Chiefs’ Smith, two-time WHL Defenseman of the Year and 2018-19 CHL recipient, was a finalist.

CHL Goaltender of the Year went to Dustin Wolf of Everett, the WHL Goaltender of the Year.

Award winners are selected by NHL Central Scouting in association with the CHL.

Letters of intent

Montana Western men’s basketball: Seth Hanson , G, Lake City, three-year letter winner, averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game.

Softball

The 45th anniversary Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame induction and banquet, scheduled for Saturday at the Spokane North Eagles Lodge, has been canceled.

Kirk Madison , a board member and chairman of the Doug “Pops” Bender Scholarship committee, said there will be a combined induction for 2020 and 2021 classes next year.

He said a letter from the board detailing plans will be mailed to members.

• The USA Softball of Idaho State 10U and 16U girls fastpitch championship tournaments, which had been scheduled in Spokane July 10-12, have been moved to Meridian, Idaho.

Idaho commissioner Bill Parks said in a letter to teams that have registered for the tournaments that “because of the COVID-19 virus, lack of registered Spokane umpires and field availability, we have been forced to move these tournaments.”

Volleyball

Washington State University announced, in the interest of safety and current established guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, that it has canceled all 2020 summer volleyball camp sessions.