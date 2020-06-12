Spokane Indians season put on hold as Northwest League announces postponement

swx

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Indians fans will have to wait a little longer to watch their team hit the field. The Northwest League has announced a postponement of its 2020 season.

The League released the following statement on Friday, June 12:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Northwest League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. Additionally, the Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game has been canceled.”

The Spokane Indians released this statement in response to the League’s decision:

“We understand and support the decision to postpone the start of the 2020 season announced by the Northwest League today. The health and safety of Indians fans, players, staff, and the Inland Northwest community has always been the top priority. Unfortunately, the Indians do not have any further information beyond what the Northwest League has announced at this time. Any additional updates on the 2020 season will be provided to fans and community members as they become available.”