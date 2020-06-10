Gonzaga in mix for Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard

Gonzaga, a finalist for Andrew Nembhard a few years ago, appears to be a finalist again for the University of Florida transfer.

GU, Duke and USC are the leading candidates for the talented point guard, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Nembhard chose Florida over Gonzaga, Ohio State, Stanford and USC in October, 2017. He was a two-year starter for the Gators, averaging 33 minutes per game. He became the first Florida freshman to start every game since Bradley Beal in the 2011-12 season.

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound Nembhard averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals last season as a sophomore. He made 44% from the field, including 30.8% on 3-pointers, and 77.5% on free throws. He ranked 49 th nationally with a 2.16 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nembhard and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev were teammates at prep powerhouse Montverde (Florida) Academy. They helped Montverde capture the 2018 Geico High School Nationals with Petrusev scoring 15 points and Nembhard adding eight points and 13 assists. Petrusev has entered his name in the NBA draft but hasn’t announced if he will stay in the draft or return to Gonzaga.

Nembhard was ranked No. 20 nationally by 247sports coming out of Montverde. He declared for the draft but withdrew his name last month and entered the transfer portal. He would likely have to sit out next season and then have two years of eligibility.

That timeline could mesh well with Gonzaga. Incoming freshman Jalen Suggs is Gonzaga’s likely starting point guard this season and he’s considered a possible one-and-done prospect. Nembhard would become the probable point guard in 2021-22.

Gonzaga has had proven success with sit-out transfers. Brandon Clarke, Johnathan Williams, Nigel Williams-Goss and Kyle Wiltjer came to Gonzaga as sit-out transfers and earned All-America recognition.

Nembhard is from Aurora in Ontario, Canada, roughly a 10-minute drive from former GU point guard Kevin Pangos’ hometown of Newmarket. They were teammates for Canada in FIBA World Cup qualifying last summer.

Nembhard’s younger brother, Ryan, recently committed to Creighton.