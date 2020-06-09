Klucewich Verbals to Montana, Becomes First Griz Football Commit of 2021 Class

By Vince Bagby SWX

Frenchtown native and current Sentinel Spartan standout Jace Klucewich says he’ll be taking his talents to the University of Montana for college football.

Klucewich’s family has a legacy with the maroon and silver. His dad Josh and uncle Joe each played for the Montana Grizzlies football program.

Jace had a phenomenal career at the class A level for his first three high school football seasons. He scored a touchdown in 28 of his 32 games playing for the Broncs, amassing 60 total touchdowns. The standout RB/WR eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards and 1,500 career receiving yards. Both of those totals would’ve been the highest for returning class A players.

However in January, Klucewich announced that he was transferring to the AA ranks of Missoula Sentinel for the remainder of his high school career.

He is expected to play defensive back at the college level with Montana.

“I’m super excited,” said Klucewich on Tuesday. “I love all the coaches there, they have all been super nice to me and been with me since day one. So I am just excited to finally pull the trigger and join them.”

Klucewich added that the game day atmosphere and the academics also entered into his decision.

“I’d say the fan base. And Montana has a pretty dang good pharmacy school, which is what I’m looking to go into. So that was a pretty big deciding factor.”