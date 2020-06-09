Idaho field reports: Recreational vehicle registration extended; Trail stickers available

From staff and wire reports

Idaho recreational vehicle registration extended

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, in consultation with Gov. Brad Little, asked law enforcement agencies to suspend enforcement of 2020 registrations for recreational vehicles until July 1.

A current grace period was set to expire at the end of May. The extension allows the department time to complete the transition to a new registration system, which ultimately will give customers the ability to easily buy or renew registrations online, at county motor vehicle offices or at retail vendors.

Registration sales were paused, as planned, for most of April to allow the transition from the old system to the new one, including migrating the data of nearly 320,000 customers. The COVID-19 outbreak complicated the transition when it closed county motor vehicle offices, which traditionally handled half of the registrations.

Idaho trail stickers available

The IDPR “Idaho Trails Supporter” Sticker comes out Saturday, which is also National Trails Day.

A $10 donation will get you a sticker and you will be a sponsor for Idaho’s hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. Stickers can be purchased at https://idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com/pos.page.

According to IDPR, all proceeds will go toward maintaining and protecting Idaho’s non-motorized trails (this is completely voluntary).