Bozeman’s Springer Named Boys Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year

By Vince Bagby SWX

Bozeman High’s Zach Springer was named the Gatorade Player of the Year on Monday for boys soccer in Montana.

The senior forward had an incredible season this past fall with 18 goals scored along with 16 assists while leading Bozeman to a 14-1 record on the season and a runner-up finish at the state tournament. Springer graduates from Bozeman this spring as the top scorer in class AA history after amassing an incredible 60 total goals during his career. Meanwhile his 33 career assists at the varsity level ranks second all-time.

Off the pitch, Springer volunteers in his community as a youth soccer coach as well as at the Salvation Army. He also maintained a 3.48 GPA in high school and will now head to Helena this fall to join the Carroll College soccer team.

Bozeman and Hellgate have truly dominated the last decade of AA soccer in Montana. Of the last nine state titles, the Knights have won five while the Hawks have taken the other four. And of the last seven Gatorade Player of the Year honors, Hellgate has nabbed three and Bozeman has secured the other four.