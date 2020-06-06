Lake Roosevelt increasing recreational access

From staff and wire reports

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access and services.

The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

While the Washington State Stay at Home order has lapsed and four of the five counties (Lincoln, Stevens, Ferry, Grant, and Okanogan counties) surrounding Lake Roosevelt have entered Phase 2 of the Washington State Safe Restart plan, Washington State, while modified, remains in Phase 1.

The National Park Service reminds everyone that campgrounds and other facilities at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area will remain closed until further notice.

Beginning June 1, Lake Roosevelt began accepting boat launch fee payments by credit card only.

Phase One also allows for the following activities at Lake Roosevelt:

Commercial Guide services with two or fewer people from the same household.

Marina slip rentals are open when the water rises high enough to support the operations.

Marina houseboat and watercraft rentals to individuals of the same household.

The following spaces continue to be available:

Eight day-use areas (Spring Canyon, Keller Ferry, Fort Spokane, Porcupine Bay, Hunters, Bradbury Beach, Kettle Falls, and Evans)

Nine boat launch docks (Spring Canyon, Keller Ferry, Seven Bays, Fort Spokane, Porcupine Bay, Hunters, Bradbury Beach, Kettle Falls, and Evans)

Boat launches throughout the lake as the water level rises.

Shoreline outside of the two Reservation’s boundaries. You must be fully self-contained if you are planning to camp (no restrooms).

With public health in mind, several facilities and services remain closed at this time, including restrooms, water services, fish cleaning stations, trash collection, the visitor center and all public and education programs.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/laro and social media channels.