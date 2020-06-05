SWX Home
Washington fishing license sales reopen to out-of-state residents

Cole Barker, of Tumwater, Wash., pulls in a rainbow trout before releasing it, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, as he fishes at Black Lake, near Tumwater, Wash. The Lake was one of more than 100 state parks, fishing and boating sites, and golf courses across Washington state that reopened Tuesday, as certain coronavirus restrictions were eased. (Ted S. Warren / AP)
From wire reports

Washington is once again selling fishing licenses to out-of-state residents, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Monday.

The decision to resume license sales to non-Washingtonians comes as many of the state’s counties move toward more relaxed restrictions related to COVID-19, including some loosening of travel restrictions. Washington suspended non-resident fishing license sales in late April.

“We’re reopening these sales to once again give out-of-state residents an opportunity to take part in some of Washington’s excellent fishing,” said Peter Vernie, WDFW Licensing Division manager. “But it’s important to remember that everyone, whether from Washington or elsewhere, should be doing what they can to minimize the chance of spreading COVID-19 once travel is advised again.”

Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order expired May 31, but Washington continues to take a phased approach to reopening the state. Many counties are currently in “Phase 2”; additional non-essential travel will once again be allowed in Phase 3.

All anglers should continue following responsible recreation guidelines, including keeping 6 feet apart, limiting travel and staying as local as possible, and traveling only with family or other members of their immediate household. Be prepared to change plans if your preferred destination appears too crowded or remains closed.

To see the types and costs of fishing licenses available to out-of-state residents, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/fishing/types-fees. When you’re ready to purchase a license, visit https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login to buy and print a license online, or call (360) 902-2464. To find a license dealer – including in Oregon and Idaho – visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers, but be sure to call ahead to make sure your license dealer is open.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing, hunting, and other recreation opportunities.

